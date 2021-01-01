पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध के सुर:सहकारी बैंक में सहकारिता विभाग के अफसरों की नियुक्ति का विरोध

  • जिला सहकारी बैंक कर्मचारी संघ ने इस प्रावधान को गलत बताया

सहकारिता विभाग में काम करने वाले अफसरों की प्रतिनियुक्ति राज्य सरकार द्वारा बैंकांे में की जा रही है। सरकार के इस िनयम का विरोध इन दिनों विभिन्न बैंकों से जुड़े संघ के पदाधिकारियों द्वारा किया जा रहा है। संघ के पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि इस प्रकार की नियुक्ति किए जाने से बैंक के कर्मचारियों पर इसका गलत असर पड़ेगा और कामकाज भी प्रभावित होगा।
जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक कर्मचारी संघ के अध्यक्ष आर के सूर्यवंशी ने कहा कि कुछ दिनों पहले सहकारिता विभाग से सहकारी बैंकों में कर्मचारियों की नियुक्ति का प्रावधान लागू किया जा रहा है। जो सरासर गलत है। इस प्रावधान का विरोध करते हुए छग कोआपरेटिव बैंक एंप्लाइज फेडरेशन ने सहकारिता मंत्री, अपेक्स बैंक के अध्यक्ष, नाबार्ड के अधिकारियों के साथ ही आरबीआई से इसकी शिकायत की है।
ये प्रावधान असंवैधानिक
सूर्यवंशी ने कहा कि इस तरह का प्रावधान करना असंवैधानिक है। इसके साथ ही यह अमरलोर पावनाथन कमेटी की सिफारिश के विपरीत भी है। सिफारिश में इस बात का सीधा उल्लेख किया गया है कि बैंकिंग सेक्टर में किसी प्रकार की कोई प्रतिनियुक्ति अन्य सेक्टर से नहीं की जा सकती है। इसके अलावा आरबीआई का निर्देश है कि फिट एंड प्रापर के अनुसार ही बैंकों के प्रमुख पदों पर नियुक्ति में बैंकिग सेक्टर के व्यक्तियों को शामिल किया जाएगा।
सेवा नियम कमेटी द्वारा सहकारिता विभाग के अधिकारियों प्रतिनियुक्ति पर भेजे जाने का प्रावधान प्रस्तावित किया गया है जो आरबीआई और नाबार्ड के दिशा- निर्देशों का खुला उल्लंघन है। जिसे किसी भी सूरत में मान्य नहीं किया जाएगा। बैकिंग क्षेत्र एक संवेदशील क्षेत्र है। इसमें अन्य शासकीय विभाग जिसमंे सहकारिता शामिल है से बैंकिंग क्षेत्र के अनुभवहीन व्यक्तियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति किए जाने पर बैंकों का आर्थिक मामले में क्षति होगी।

एमडी को पत्र लिखकर प्रक्रिया रोकने की मांग
सूर्यवंशी ने कहा कि कुछ साल पहले भी सहकारिता विभाग के अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों को प्रतिनियुक्ति पर अन्य विभागों में भेजा गया था। जिसका असर संस्था के काम काज पर पड़ा था और इसके चलते संस्था को काफी नुकसान हुआ था। प्रतिनियुक्ति का विरोध करते हुए छग राज्य सहकारी बैंक के प्रबंध संचालक को भी पत्र लिखकर इस प्रावधान को रोकने के साथ ही खत्म करने की मांग की गई है।

