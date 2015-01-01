पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेटलतीफी:4 साल पहले ओवरब्रिज की योजना बनी, काम शुरू नहीं

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
किरंदुल-कोत्तवालसा रेललाइन के बीच जगदलपुर में पड़ने वाले रेलवे फाटक में रोजाना लोगों की भीड़ लग रही है। दिन के 24 घंटों के हिसाब से देखें तो रोजाना यहां करीब 6 से 7 घंटे तक रेलवे फाटक बंद रहता है। दरअसल मालगाड़ी गुजरने के दौरान फाटक बंद होने से यहां लोगों को गेट खुलने तक का इंतजार करना पड़ता है। ऐसे में भीड़ बढ़ती चली जाती है। कई बार जरूरी काम से आना-जाना कर रहे लोगों को भी घंटेभर तक यहां फंसे रहना पड़ जाता है। इधर रेलवे ने आरओबी यानि रेलवे ओवरब्रिज बनाने की योजना भी बनाई थी, लेकिन अब ये ठंडे बस्ते में चली गई है। ऐसे में रेल गुजरने के दौरान रोजाना लोगों को रेलवे गेट में फंसे रहना पड़ता है। वाल्टेयर रेलमंडल के प्रवक्ता जयराम बिरलंगी ने बताया कि इस साल सर्वे किया जाना था, लेकिन कोरोना महामारी के चलते हुए लॉकडाउन के कारण काम शुरू नहीं हो सका है। आने वाले दिनों में इसे लेकर फिर से लोक निर्माण विभाग से पत्राचार किया जाएगा और ओवरब्रिज बनाने की योजना पर काम किया जाएगा। किरंदुल से विशाखापटनम जाने वाली मालगाड़ी की संख्या रोजाना तकरीबन 12 से 14 के बीच होती है। ऐसे में हर मालगाड़ी के गुजरने के दौरान करीब आधे घंटे तक रेलवे गेट बंद होता है। इन हालातों में रोजाना करीब 6 से 7 घंटे तक यहां रेलवे फाटक बंद रहता है। ऐसे में रोज करीब 6 से 7 घंटे तक शहर का संपर्क करीब 20 से ज्यादा गांवों से टूट जाता है।

सर्वे भी शुरू नहीं हो पाया
ओवरब्रिज बनाने की योजना वाल्टेयर रेलमंडल ने तैयार की थी। करीब 4 साल पहले बनाई गई इस योजना में लोक निर्माण विभाग की मदद से ओवरब्रिज बनाया जाना था। यहां ओवरब्रिज बनाने के लिए इलाके का सर्वे किया जाना था पर अब तक न तो सर्वे हो सका है और न ही कोई काम शुरू हो पाया है।

