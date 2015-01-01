पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान खरीदी:34.36 करोड़ का धान बेचा, 14.02 करोड़ रुपए का ऋण कटेगा

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
बस्तर जिले में धान खरीदी का दूसरा हफ्ता भी बीत गया। अब दो दिनों तक धान खरीदी बंद रहेगी, जिसके बाद अब सीधे सोमवार से धान खरीदी शुरू होगी। इधर धान खरीदी के दूसरे हफ्ते के आखिरी दिन 2324.8 टन धान खरीदा गया। ऐसे में अब तक उपार्जन केंद्रों में 18346.04 टन धान खरीदा जा चुका है। इधर धान खरीदी की एवज में 34 करोड़ 36 लाख रुपए का भुगतान किया जाना है। इसमें से किसानों ने 14 करोड़ 2 लाख रुपए का ऋण किसानों ने लिया था। इसे काटकर अब तक खरीदे गए धान के 20 करोड़ 34 लाख रुपए किसानों को दिए जाएंगे। अब तक 18346.04 टन धान की हो चुकी है खरीदी: शुक्रवार तक धान खरीदी केंद्रों में 18346.04 टन धान खरीदा जा चुका है, वहीं 4201 किसान अपना धान बेच चुके हैं। अकेले शुक्रवार को ही 2324.8 टन धान खरीदा गया, जबकि पिछले साल 11 दिसंबर की स्थिति में 10032.50 टन धान खरीदा गया था। तेजी से धान खरीदी हो रही है। इसमें अब तक 13849.4 टन मोटा और 4496.6 टन पतला धान खरीदा गया है।

रकबे का संशोधन करवाने वाले किसानों की संख्या पहुंची 73, धान का रकबा 148.2840 हेक्टेयर हुआ
धान के रकबे का संशोधन करवाने वाले किसानों की संख्या अब बढ़कर 73 तक पहुंच गई है। पहले जहां कुल 111.3200 हेक्टेयर रकबे का पंजीयन किया गया था, जिसमें 75.8280 हेक्टेयर रकबा धान का था। वहीं संशोधन के बाद ये बढ़कर 148.2840 हेक्टेयर हो गया है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा बस्तर ब्लॉक में 42.8160 हेक्टेयर रकबे का संशोधन किया गया है। खरीदी केंद्र में धान का उठाव नहीं होने पर खरीदी प्रभावित हो सकती है। किसानों ने उठाव की मांग की है।

