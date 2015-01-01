पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पैरामेडिकल ट्रेनिंग कोर्स:पीएमटीसी मेरिट जारी, टॉप-100 में अंदरूनी गांवों के छात्र जो ओपन स्कूल से पढ़े 12वीं

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • रोज स्कूल जाने वाले मेरिट में नीचे, ऊपर हैं ओपन स्कूल वाले छात्र-छात्राएं

पीएमटीसी (पैरामेडिकल ट्रेनिंग कोर्स) की 280 सीटों के लिए चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग ने चयनित प्रतिभागियों की सूची जारी कर दी है। इस बार की टॉपर लिस्ट की खास बात यह है कि पीएमटीसी की टाॅप 100 मेरिट यानी 1 से 100 तक के स्थान पर उन छात्रों का कब्जा है जिन्होंने 12वीं (विज्ञान संकाय) की परीक्षा 95 से 97 प्रतिशत अंकों के साथ पास की है। इनमें ओपन स्कूल के पढ़ने वाले वह छात्र हैं जाे बस्तर संभाग के अंदरूनी और नक्सली हिंसा प्रभावित गांवों से आते हैं। काेर्स की 280 सीटों में आधे से ज्यादा सीट ओपन स्कूल से पढ़ाई करने वाले छात्रों के हिस्से आई है। इसके बाद सालभर स्कूल जाकर पढ़ाई करने वाले छात्र हैं। जिनके 70 से 85 प्रतिशत अंक थे। इधर ओपन स्कूल के छात्रों के पीएमटीसी में दबदबे के बाद नियमित तौर पर पढ़ाई कर 12वीं उत्तीर्ण करने वाले छात्रों में खासी निराशा देखी जा रही हैँ।

सरकारी कॉलेजों में 3700 फीस, निजी में डेढ़ लाख
पीएमटीसी की मेरिट सूची में आने का महत्व इस बात से समझा जा सकता है कि जिन छात्रों का नाम मेरिट में अाया है उनका दाखिला प्रदेश के सात मेडिकल कॉलेजों की 280 सीटों में होगा। टॉपर लिस्ट के अनुसार सरकारी कॉलेज में दाखिला पाने वाले छात्रों को मात्र 37 सौ रुपये फीस में कोर्स करने का मौका मिलेगा जबकि निजी कॉलेजों में इस पढ़ाई के लिए करीब एक से डेढ़ लाख रुपये का खर्च आता है। इसके अलावा सरकारी कॉलेज में पढ़ने वाले छात्रों के लिए जॉब की संभावना भी ज्यादा है। मेडिकल कॉलेजों में निकलने वाली भर्तियों में प्राथमिकता में उन्हीं छात्रों को नौकरी दी जाती है जो सरकारी कॉलेजों से पढ़ाई कर रहे है।

जानिए... यह होता है पीएमटीसी
पीएमटीसी याने की पैरामेडिकल ट्रेनिंग कोर्स इसके अंतर्गत रेडियोग्राफर लैब टेक्नीशियन की पढ़ाई करवाई जाती है। यह कोर्स एक साल की अवधि का होता हैं। इसके बाद किसी भी सरकारी या प्राईवेट हास्पिटल में रेडियोग्राफर और टेक्नीशियन के तौर पर आसानी से नौकरी मिल जाती है।

इसलिए प्रतिस्पर्धा : 2800 ग्रेड पे, 30-35 वेतन
रेडियोग्राफर या लैब टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट की पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद ज्यादातर छात्रों को तत्काल नौकरी उपलब्ध रही है। सरकारी हास्पिटल में नौकरी मिलने पर छात्रों का 2800 से ग्रेड पे शुरू होता है और इन हैंड करीब 30 से 35 हजार की सैलरी हाथ में आती है। निजी हास्पिटलों में भी रेडियोग्राफर और लैब तकनीशियन की खासी मांग हैँ। जॉब गारंटेड कोर्स होने की वजह से प्रतिस्पर्धा बढ़ गई है।

सिर्फ यह देखते हैं 12वीं में कितने अंक आए
पीएमटीसी के संचालक डॉ. जितेंद्र तिवारी ने बताया कि पैरामेडिकल कोर्स के लिए जीव विज्ञान समूह से 12वीं की परीक्षा में प्राप्त अंकों के आधार पर मेरिट लिस्ट तैयार की जाती है। वे सिर्फ 12वीं की परीक्षा में प्राप्त अंक और अंकसूची को देखते हैं। शासन ने बोर्ड परीक्षा से 12वीं उत्तीर्ण को मान्यता दी है। चाहे वह नियमित बोर्ड हो या ओपन स्कूल।

2 दिन और चलेगा सत्यापन और सीटों का आवंटन
मेरिट लिस्ट के आधार पर शुक्रवार से सीटों का आवंटन शुरू कर दिया गया है। पहले दिन मेरिट लिस्ट के अनुसार दो चरणों में एक से 120 नंबर तक के अभ्यर्थियों को सीटें अलाट की गई हैं। इसके बाद शनिवार को 120 से 240 तक की संख्या की सीटें अलाट होंगी। इसके बाद रविवार को 240 से 280 नंबर के अभ्यर्थियों की सीटें अलाट की जाएंगी। जिस दौरान सीटें अलाट होंगी उसी दौरान स्क्रूटनी और दाखिले की प्रक्रिया भी पूरी की जाएगी। इस स्क्रूटनी के बाद भी यदि कोई छात्र सीट नहीं लेता है तो मेरिट के आधार पर आगे के क्रम वाले छात्र को सीट आवंटित होगी।

