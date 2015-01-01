पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से जंग:मेकॉज में पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी का सेटअप तैयार, मरीजों व डॉक्टरों की जगह तय

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कोरोना से जंग जीतने के बाद भी लोगों को हो रहीं स्वास्थ्य संबंधी परेशानियां, नई ओपीडी में मेडिसिन, चेस्ट और टीबी रोग विशेषज्ञ, फिजियोथेरिपिस्ट करेंगे मरीजों का इलाज

मेडिकल कॉलेज के फर्स्ट फ्लोर में कोरोना से जंग जीतने वाले मरीजों के इलाज के लिए ओपीडी शुरू होनी है। इसके लिए गुरुवार को यहां चेस्ट एंड टीबी डिपार्टमेंट में एक पूरा सेटअप लगाया गया है। हालांकि ओपीडी कब से शुरू होगी इसकी घोषणा नहीं की गई है लेकिन ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि आने वाले शनिवार या फिर सोमवार को यहां पोस्ट कोविड मरीजों को इलाज मिलना शुरू हो जाएगा। मेकॉज के डाॅक्टरों ने बताया कि अभी हम डाॅक्टरों के बैठने और यहां आने वाले मरीजों के इलाज की व्यवस्था में लगे हुए हैं। हमने पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी के लिए जगह फाइनल कर दी है और यहां डाॅक्टरों व मरीजों के बैठने की व्यवस्था भी कर दी गई है। अभी कुछ जरूरी सामान यहां रखने बचे हैं। इसके बाद यहां से पोस्ट कोविड मरीजों को इलाज मिलना शुरू हो जाएगा। गौरतलब है कि अभी पूरे संभाग में कोरोना से जंग जीतने के बाद मरीजों को हाेने वाली परेशानियों के इलाज के लिए सेपरेट व्यवस्था नहीं है। अभी ऐसे कई मरीज हैं जो कोरोना पाॅजिटिव होने के बाद इससे जंग तो जीत गए लेकिन वे डिप्रेशन से बाहर नहीं आ पा रहे हैं। ऐसे में पोस्ट कोविड मरीजों के लिए एक अलग से ओपीडी की शुरुआत की जा रही है जहां से उन्हें हर प्रकार का इलाज मिल सकेगा। गौरतलब है कि दैनिक भास्कर ने गुरुवार के अंक में ही बताया था कि अब पोस्ट कोविड मरीजों के लिए भी मेकॉज मेंं ओपीडी खुलेगी और गुरुवार को ही यहां ओपीडी का स्थान तय कर सेटअप लगा दिया गया है।

सिर्फ कोरोना से जंग जीतने वाले मरीजों का होगा इलाज
पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी में कोरोना से जंग जीतने वाले मरीजों को होने वाली परेशानी का इलाज किया जाएगा इस ओपीडी में दूसरे मरीजों का इलाज डाॅक्टर नहीं करेंगे। इस ओपीडी में चार डाॅक्टर बैठेंगे जिनमें एमडी मेडिसीन, चेस्ट एंड टीबी विशेषज्ञ, फिजियोथेरिपिस्ट, साईकोलाजिस्ट बैठेंगे।

मानसिक तनाव से गुजरने वाले मरीज ज्यादा
मेकाज के कोविड प्रभारी डॉ नवीन दुल्हानी ने बताया कि कोरोना से ठीक होने के बाद ज्यादातर मरीज मानसिक तनाव से गुजर रहे हैं। ऐसे कई मरीज हैं जिन्हें साईकेट्रिक प्राब्लम है। साधरण शब्दों में मरीज को हर समय यह लगता है कि उसकी सांस रूक जाएगी, इसके अलावा घबराहट, चेस्ट पेन, रात में अचानक दम घुट जाने के ख्याल की शिकायत लेकर मरीज भी आ रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि आइसोलेशन में 14 दिन जो मरीज अकेले काट रहे हैं उसका बेहद असर लोगों की मानसिकता पर पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में ज्यादातर मरीजाें को काउंसिलिंग और साईकेट्रिक्स डाॅक्टरों की जरूरत है जो पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी में उपलब्ध रहेंगे।

