राहत:धान व मक्का खरीदी के लिए पंजीयन अब 17 तक

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
समर्थन मूल्य पर होने वाली धान खरीदी में कोरोना के बीच किसानों को परेशानी न हो इसलिए प्रदेश सरकार ने एक बार फिर से पंजीयन की तारीख बढ़ा दी। अब किसान अपनी सुविधा के अनुसार 17 नवंबर तक धान बेचने के लिए पंजीयन करा सकेंगे । इससे पहले किसानों के पंजीयन की तारीख 31 अक्टूबर निर्धारित थी, जिसे बढ़ाकर 10 नवंबर तक किया गया था । सरकार ने नए किसानों को पंजीयन के लिए क्षेत्र की सहकारी समिति से आवेदन लेकर निर्धारित प्रारूप में आवेदन भरकर संबंधित दस्तावेजों के साथ तहसील कार्यालय में जमा करना होगा। डीएमओ एस के गुप्ता ने कहा कि पंजीयन की तारीख सरकार ने बढ़ा दी है। नए किसानों आवेदन में दिए गए भूमि, धान-मक्का के रकबे और खसरे का पटवारी की ओर से राजस्व रिकाॅर्ड के मुताबिक सत्यापन किया जाएगा। सत्यापन के लिए राजस्व विभाग के भुइयां डाटा बेस का भी उपयोग किया जाएगा। संबंधित रिकाॅर्ड को तहसीलदार के परीक्षण के बाद नए किसान का पंजीयन किया जाएगा। पंजीयन के दौरान सभी किसानों का आधार नंबर उनकी सहमति से दर्ज किया जाएगा। जिले में अभी तक 4578 नए किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया है। धान बेचने के लिए पुराने पंजीकृत किसानों को फिर से पंजीयन कराने समिति में आने की जरूरत नहीं है ।

