मनमानी:सरकारी जमीन हथियाने तालाब को पाटकर बना दी गई सड़क

जगदलपुर
  
  • शहर के पांच एकड़ के भुतहा तालाब का मामला

शहर में खाली पड़ी सरकारी जमीन को हथियाने भू माफिया एक बार फिर से सक्रिय हो गए हैं। इसी कड़ी में शहर के लालबाग हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी से लगे पांच एकड़ के भुतहा तालाब के आसपास की जमीन को हथियाने के लिए रातों रात कुछ लोगों ने यहां सड़क बना दी है। इतना ही नहीं, सड़क बनाने के लिए ह्यूम पाइप डाल कर पुल भी बनाया है जिससे यहां आने जाने में कोई परेशानी न हो। करीब 5 एकड़ में फैला शहर का भूतहा तालाब कभी इस इलाके के लोगों की निस्तारी संबंधी जरूरत पूरी करता था, अतिक्रमण और उपेक्षा के चलते समय के साथ यह तालाब भी अपना अस्तित्व खोता जा रहा है। इस समय सरकारी रिकार्ड में इसका जलभराव का रकबा 2.90 एकड़ बताया जा रहा है। इसके पहले कई बार नगर निगम ने इस तालाब के जीर्णोद्धार की योजना बनाई लेकिन इस पर फाइल आगे नहीं बढ़ सकी है। निगम में नेता प्रतिपक्ष संजय पांडे ने बताया कि पूर्व में नगरपालिक निगम से दलपतसागर सहित शहर के करीब 11 तालाबों के जीर्णोद्धार का प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजा गया था, लेकिन इसके लिए राशि उपलब्ध नहीं हो सकी।

शिकायत पर कार्रवाई नहीं
यह तालाब चंद्रशेखर आजाद वार्ड क्रमांक 41 में आता है, यहां की पार्षद नीलम यादव ने बताया कि गत 9 नवंबर को इस अतिक्रमण के संबंध में उन्होंने कलेक्टर को पत्र लिखा था। बताया था कि तालाब को अज्ञात व्यक्तियों ने पाटकर तालाब के पीछे स्थित नजूल की जमीन (जो सरकारी रिकॉर्ड में घास मद में दर्ज है) पर अतिक्रमण करने के लिए कच्ची सड़क बनाने की शिकायत की है। लेकिन इस पर अब तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है। इधर नायब तहसीलदार मधुकर सिरमौर ने बताया कि उन्होंने प्रशिक्षु आईएएस और प्रभारी तहसीलदार रैना जमील के साथ भुतहा तालाब पर बने सड़क का निरीक्षण किया है। सड़क को हटाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। साथ ही तालाब के बंड को ठीक किया जा रहा है।

