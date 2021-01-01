पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:आरएसएस नक्सलवाद से ज्यादा खतरनाक संगठन: सांसद बैज

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • झीरम के हमले को बताया सुपारी किलिंग

सांसद दीपक बैज ने आरएसएस और बीजेपी को नक्सलवाद से ज्यादा खतरनाक संगठन बताया हैं। उन्होंने यह बयान रविवार को अपने बीजापुर प्रवास के दौरान नैमेड़ में दिया है। सांसद यहां एक क्रिक्रेट प्रतियोगिता के समापन अवसर पर पहुंचे थे। यहां पत्रकारों से बातचीत के दौरान सांसद ने कहा कि इलाके में सड़क निर्माण के जो विरोध हो रहे हैं वह आरएसएस और भाजपा के लोग करवा रहे हैं सांसद यहीं नहीं रुके और बोल पड़े कि नक्सलवाद से ज्यादा खतरनाक तो ये संगठन है। इसके अलावा उन्होंने कहा कि झीरम में नक्सली हमले के नाम पर तत्कालीन सरकार ने सुपारी कीलिंग करवाई है और इससे कांग्रेस का खासा नुकसान हुआ है। जब सांसद से पूछा गया कि यदि झीरम हमला सुपारी कीलिंग था तो दो साल से प्रदेश में उनकी सरकार है मामले में जांच पूरी क्यों नहीं हुई तो उन्होंने कहा कि मामले में जांच जारी है और जल्द ही इस मामले का खुलासा हो जाएगा। गौरतलब है कि झीरम हमले को लेकर कांग्रेस की ओर से अक्सर ऐसी बयानबाजी होती रही है और प्रदेश में सत्ता मे आने के बाद कांग्रेस ने झीरम हमले की जांच के लिए दोबारा से एसआईटी का गठन किया है और एसआईटी जांच भी कर रही है।

