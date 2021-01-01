पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:खुद को आग लगाकर झुलसे युवक की मौत

जगदलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस ने दो लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया

शहर के महारानी हॉस्पिटल के सामने पान की दुकान चलाने वाले युवक संजीव सिंह ने 25 जनवरी को खुद पर आग लगी ली थी। उसे गंभीर अवस्था में पहले महारानी हास्पिटल और फिर मेकॉज में भर्ती करवाया गया था। वहां से उसे रायपुर भेजा गया था जहां उसने मंगलवार को दम तोड़ दिया। युवक ने घटना के तुरंत बाद सीएसपी हेमसागर के सामने अपना बयान दर्ज करवाया था। इस बयान में उसने दुकान के सामने रहने वाले रोहित शर्मा और मेघा शर्मा द्वारा दी गई प्रताड़ना के चलते आत्महत्या जैसा कदम उठाने की बात कही थी। इस मामले में पहले पुलिस ने मारपीट व अन्य धाराओं के तहत दोनों के खिलाफ अपराध पंजीबद्ध कर लिया था। इसके बाद अब युवक की मौत के बाद दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 306 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। युवक 60 प्रतिशत झुलस गया था। इसके बाद लगातार उसकी सेहत बिगड़ती जा रही थी। इस दौरान जब युवक की सेहत में सुधार नहीं हाे रहा था तो उसे रायपुर के डीकेएस हॉस्पिटल रेफर कर दिया गया था।

