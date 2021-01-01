पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:वैक्सीन की दूसरी खेप पहुंची, 20 से लगेगी

जगदलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • संभाग के लिए 2852 कोविशील्ड शीशी पहुंचीं

जिले में सोमवार को कोरोना वैक्सीन की दूसरी खेप स्वास्थ्य विभाग को प्राप्त हुई है। रायपुर से पहुंची खेप में बस्तर के लिए 1,369 ,बीजापुर के लिए 433, सुकमा के लिये 501, और दंतेवाड़ा जिले के लिए 549 यानि कुल 2,852 कोविशील्ड शीशी दूसरी खेप में आई है। जिसे सभी जिलों में भेज दिया गया है। दूसरी खेप में आई वैक्सीन की डोज 20 फरवरी से शुरू होने वाले टीकाकरण अभियान के दौरान प्रयोग की जाएगी। बस्तर जिले में अब तक कुल 3,000 से अधिक लाभार्थियों को पहले चरण में टीके लगाए गए हैं। मंगलवार को केवल 2 केंद्र महारानी अस्पताल जगदलपुर और मेडिकल कॉलेज डिमरापाल पर टीकाकरण किया गया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार टीकाकरण केंद्रों की संख्या बढ़ाए जाने की संभावना है जो पहले से तय 57 स्थलों में से चिन्हित किए जाएंगे। इस समय में 18 केंद्र में टीकाकरण किया जा रहा है। सीएमएचओ आर के चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि बस्तर जिले के लिए पहुंची 1369 कोविशील्ड वायल से, पहले चरण में जिन लाभार्थियों ने पहला डोज लिया है उन्हें दूसरी डोज 28 दिनों के बाद लगाई जाएगी। बस्तर जिले को इससे पहले 554 कोविशील्ड की वायल पहली खेप में मिली थी।

अभी वॉक इन कूलर में रखवाई गई है वैक्सीन
जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी सी आर मैत्री ने बताया कि दूसरे खेप के लिये आई वैक्सीन को डब्ल्यूआईसी (वॉक इन कूलर) में रखवा दिया गया है। जिले में जो भी स्वास्थ्यकर्मी बच गए हैं, उन्हें फरवरी माह के तीसरे गुरुवार तक कवर करने की योजना है। उन्होंने कहा, कोविड -19 वैक्सीन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। इसको लगवाने से स्वास्थ्य पर किसी भी प्रकार से कोई भी प्रतिकूल असर नहीं हो रहा है। लोग बिना संकोच टीका लगवा सकते हैं। किसी प्रकार की अफवाह पर लोग ध्यान नहीं दें। यह टीका अवश्य लगवाएं।

