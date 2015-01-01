पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एमपीएम हॉस्पिटल में हंगामा:22 साल की मरीज को ऐसी एंबुलेंस में भेजा जिसका लाइफ सेविंग सिस्टम खराब, मौत

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोहांडीगुड़ा इलाके में रहने वाली 22 वर्षीय युवती की मौत के बाद परिजनों ने हॉस्पिटल में किया जमकर हंगामा
  • मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस की टीम ने परिजनों को समझाया बयान भी लिया, इधर प्रबंधक ने कहा- हमारी गलती नहीं

शहर के अघनपुर इलाके स्थित एमपीएम हॉस्पिटल में मंगलवार की सुबह एक छात्रा की मौत के बाद उनके परिजन ने हॉस्पिटल में हंगामा कर दिया। परिजन ने कहा कि उनकी बेटी को जिस एंबुलेंस में 21 हजार रुपए से ज्यादा का किराया देकर विशाखापट्टनम ले जाया जा रहा था, उस एंबुलेंस का लाइफ सेविंग सिस्टम खराब था। छात्रा को लेकर हॉस्पिटल से निकलते ही वेंटिलेटर ने काम करना बंद कर दिया। जिसके बाद छात्रा की सेहत बिगड़ी और उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतका के परिजन से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार लोहंडीगुड़ा में रहने वाली 22 वर्षीय गायत्री सेठिया को मुंह में छाले, सांस लेने में तकलीफ व अन्य शिकायतों के बद एमपीएम हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। यहां दो दिन तक छात्रा का इलाज चला। इसके बाद मंगलवार को उसकी तबीयत ज्यादा बिगड़ने के बाद उसे हॉस्पिटल से विशाखापट्टनम रेफर कर दिया गया। परिजन के मुताबिक हॉस्पिटल प्रबंधन ने युवती को ले जाने के लिए 21 हजार रुपए के किराये पर वेंटिलेटर वाली एंबुलेंस भी उपलब्ध करवा दी। मृतका गायत्री के चाचा ललित कुमार ने बताया कि हॉस्पिटल से गायत्री को एंबुलेंस में शिफ्ट किया गया और वेंटिलेटर जैसी मशीन भी स्टार्ट भी कर दी गई। लेकिन हॉस्पिटल से कुम्हारपारा चौक तक ही पहुंचे थे कि मशीन ने काम करना बंद कर दिया। इसके बाद एंबुलेंस में तैनात स्टाफ ने बताया कि मशीन को पॉवर सप्लाई नहीं मिल पा रही है। हमें वापस हॉस्पिटल जाना पड़ेगा। इसके बाद गायत्री को लेकर एंबुलेंस हॉस्पिटल लौट आई। इसके बाद यहां दूसरी एंबुलेंस तैयार की गई और गायत्री को उसमें शिफ्ट किया गया। इस बीच गायत्री की सेहत बिगड़ने लगी और नई एंबुलेंस में उसे लेकर जैसे ही हॉस्पिटल से बाहर निकले तो बेटी ने दम तोड़ दिया। इधर छात्रा की मौत के बाद परिजन और स्टाफ के बीच जमकर-तू-तू मैं-मैं हुई और यहां हंगामा हो गया। इसी बीच किसी ने इसकी सूचना 112 को दे दी और मौके पर पुलिस भी आ गई। इसके बाद 112 में आई पुलिस ने मृतका के परिजन का बयान लिया है।

एंबुलेंस को चेक किए बिना विशाखापट‌्टनम भेजा
गायत्री के परिवार वालों का आरोप है कि मशीन में खराबी होने के बाद भी उसे अच्छे से चेक नहीं किया गया और खराब मशीन के सहारे ही गायत्री को रेफर कर दिया। नियमानुसार मरीज को एंबुलेंस से भेजने से पहले उसकी पूरी जांच की जाती है, जिसमें ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर और वेंटिलेटर की जांच भी शामिल है। ताकि रास्ते में कुछ गड़बड़ी न हो। लेकिन बिना जांच के ही छात्रा को एंबुलेंस में विशाखापट्टनम रवाना कर दिया गया।

कोई मानवीय त्रुटि नहीं हुई: प्रबंधक
एमपीएम हॉस्पिटल के मुख्य प्रबंधक फादर टॉम ने बताया कि युवती की तबीयत दो दिनों से खराब थी, उसे एक दिन पहले ही विशाखापट्टनम भेजना था लेकिन एंबुलेंस की व्यवस्था नहीं होने से उसे नहीं भेजा जा सका। इसके बाद मंगलवार की सुबह युवती को एंबुलेंस से विशाखापट्टनम भेजा गया। रास्ते में अचानक मशीन खराब हो गई। चूंकि युवती को विशाखापट्टनम भेजना था इसलिए मशीन की जांच की गई थी। फिर भी अचानक मशीन खराब हो गई इसमें कोई मानवीय गलती नहीं है। हमने युवती के परिवार को इलाज का खर्च करीब 50 हजार रुपए भी वापस कर दिया है।

