मौसम:दशहरे के बाद से गिरने लगा है तापमान दिवाली त्योहार के बाद और गिरेगा पारा

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • मानसून से कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने के आसार, शीतलहर चलने की संभावना

इस साल ठंड बढ़ने के आसार हैं। हालांकि अभी से तापमान में गिरावट शुरू हो गई है, वहीं आने वाले समय में न्यूनतम तापमान में और ज्यादा कमी के आसार नजर आ रहे हैं। मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया इस साल बीते कुछ सालों के की अपेक्षा कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ सकती है। इस साल मानसून की स्थिति अच्छी रही। यही कारण है कि ठंड भी अच्छी रहेगी, जबकि बीते साल पूरे ठंड के मौसम में एक भी दिन ऐसा नहीं था कि जब कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ी हो। दशहरा के बाद अब धीरे-धीरे तापमान में कमी होने लगी है, वहीं दिवाली के बाद एकाएक न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट संभव है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि ला नीना के प्रभाव से इस साल कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ सकती है। इसके पीछे का दूसरा कारण ये भी है कि इस साल मानसून की स्थिति भी काफी अच्छी रही है। ऐसे में ठंड भी जबरदस्त रहेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले साल दक्षिण छत्तीसगढ़ में काफी कम बारिश हुई थी, जिसके चलते इसका असर ठंड में देखने को मिला। वहीं इस साल हुई बारिश का असर अब आने वाले ठंड के मौसम में देखने को मिलेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक जिस तरह से तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है, आने वाले समय में शीतलहर चलने की संभावना बढ़ गई है।

17.8 डिग्री रहा न्यूनतम तापमान
मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान भी सामान्य बना रहकर 17.8 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। हवा में नमी का प्रतिशत सुबह साढ़े 8 बजे 61 और शाम साढ़े 5 बजे 56 प्रतिशत दर्ज किया गया। शुक्रवार से लेकर बुधवार तक न्यूनतम तापमान में 17 से 18 डिग्री के बीच होने और सुबह घना कोहरा छाने के साथ ही कहीं-कहीं पर बादल छाने की संभावना भी बनी हुई है।

