जवानों में खूनी संघर्ष:डिप्रेशन में था जवान, दवा नहीं खा रहा था, उसकी गन जमा थी, दूसरे की एके-47 से साथियों पर फायरिंग

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • बस्तर में पहली बार किसी जवान ने अपने ही साथियों पर 30 राउंड से ज्यादा फायर किया

बस्तर जिले के दरभा थाना क्षेत्र के केशलूर इलाके में मौजूद सेड़वा के सीआरपीएफ 241वीं बटालियन के कैंप में एक जवान ने शुक्रवार सुबह अपने ही साथियों पर फायरिंग कर दी है। जवान के सिर पर खून ऐसा सवार था कि उसने एके-47 रायफल से एक के बाद एक 30 से ज्यादा गोलियां अपने दो साथियों पर दागी। ऐसा पहली बार है जब किसी जवान ने इतनी ज्यादा 30 से ज्यादा राउंड फायरिंग अपने ही साथियों पर की हो। जिस जवान गिरीश कुमार नाग ने अपने साथियों पर गोली दागी है वह मानसिक रूप से बीमार था और उसका साइकेट्रिक ट्रीटमेंट भी चल रहा था। जवान अक्सर उत्तेजित हो जाता था ऐसे में विशेषज्ञ डाॅक्टर उसका इलाज कर रहे थे। जवान कुछ दिनों पहले छुट्‌टी पर भी गया था और हाल ही में लौटा था। इधर पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार जवान की मानसिक स्थिति को सही बनाए रखने के लिए मनोचिकित्सकों ने उसे कुछ डोज दिए थे लेकिन हाल के कुछ दिनों में जवान ने यह डोज लेना बंद कर दिया था और कैंप में उसे हथियार भी जारी नहीं किए गए थे। यानी जवान की सर्विस रायफल उसे नहीं दी गई थी। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि डोज को बंद करने के बाद से जवान धीरे-धीरे उत्तेजित तो हो ही रहा था इस बीच उसकी अपने साथी जवान प्रमोद कुमार से भी कुछ कहा-सुनी हो गई थी जिसके बाद वह और भी उत्तेजित हो गया फिर साथियों पर गाेलियां बरसा दी। बताया जा रहा है कि उसने बैरक के अंदर मौजूद दूसरे जवान की एके-47 रायफल से उसने फायरिंग की ही है। गौरतलब है कि शुक्रवार की सुबह सेड़वा कैंप में तैनात जवान गिरीश कुमार नाग अचानक ही अक्रामक हो गया और एके-47 रायफल से उसने अपने साथी प्रमोद कुमार सोरी पर गोलियां चला दी। इस फायरिंग के बीच में सफाई करने वाला आरक्षक संतोष कुमार वाचम भी आ गया और उसे भी गोलियां लग गई। घटना में प्रमोद कुमार सोरी की मौत हो गई जबकि संतोष और गोली चलाने वाला जवान गिरीश कुमार नाग गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं।

पुलिस का कहना है कि खुद पर भी चलाई गोली
इधर गिरीश कुमार ने पहले अपने साथियों पर गोली दागी इसके बाद उसने खुद को भी गोली मारने की कोशिश की। गिरीश के चेहरे के निचले हिस्से के पास से गोली छूकर निकली है। ऐसे में पुलिस मान रही है कि पहले उसने अपने साथियों पर गोलियां दागी और फिर खुद को गोली मारने की कोशिश की। गिरीश गंभीर रूप से घायल है और इलाज के लिए उसे रायपुर भेजा गया है।

8 बजकर 39 मिनट में पहली गोली चली, 8 बजकर 42 मिनट पर सब कुछ खत्म
सुबह करीब 8.39 को पहली गोली चली। मैं अपने बैरक में था जहा से गोली की आवाज आई वह बैरक दूसरी तरफ था। पहले तो लगा कि क्या हुआ लेकिन कुछ ही सेकेंड के अंदर धड़ाधड़ा गोली चलने की आवाज आने लगी। पहले तो समझ नहीं आया फिर एक आवाज आई गोली मार दी, गोली मार दी। सभी लोग उस बैरक की तरफ दौड़े। करीब 8 बजकर 42 या 43 मिनट हो चुके थे। 5 मिनट में ही 30 से ज्यादा राउंड गोली चल चुकी थी। मौके पर जब पहुंचे तो 3 जवान लहूलुहान जमीन पर पड़े थे किसी को कुछ समझ नहीं आया कि क्या हुआ है। तीनों को मेडिकल कॉलेज लाया गया यहां जवानों ने बताया गिरीश ने गोली मार दी। इस बीच एक साथी ने दम तोड़ दिया वहीं गिरीश व एक अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं।
(जैसा कि एक जवान ने भास्कर को बताया।)

