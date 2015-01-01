पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:मेकॉज के कोविड हॉस्पिटल में नई टीम को प्रभार नहीं, डीन बोले- डीएमई ने मना किया

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • मेकॉज के कोविड हॉस्पिटल में ड्यूटी विवाद में डीएमई भी कूद पड़े

मेडिकल कॉलेज के कोविड हॉस्पिटल के मैनजमेंट के लिए बनाई गई नई टीम के काम करने पर डीएमई आरके सिंह ने रोक लगा दी है। मेकॉज के डीन यूएस पैंकरा ने बताया कि उन्हें डीएमई का फोन आया था और डीएमई ने फोन पर निर्देश दिए हैं कि वर्तमान में जो टीम काम कर रही है वह अच्छा काम कर रही हैं इसी टीम को आगे भी काम करने दिया जाए। इसके साथ ही अब मेकॉज में कोविड मैनेजमेंट के लिए जो नई टीम बनाई गई थी उसे काम सौंपने की प्रक्रिया रोक दी गई है। इससे पहले मेकॉज के कुछ डाॅक्टरों ने कोविड ड्यूटी लगाने के मामले में भेदभाव के आरोप लगाते हुए कमिश्नर व कलेक्टर से शिकायत की थी। इसके बाद बस्तर कलेक्टर रजत बंसल ने वर्तमान में काम कर रही डाॅक्टरों की टीम और वर्तमान टीम का विरोध करने वाले डाॅक्टरों की टीम को तीन-तीन महीने कोविड मैनेजमेंट करने की जिम्मेदारी देने का निर्णय लिया था। इसी निर्णय के तहत सोमवार से डाॅक्टरों की नई टीम को कोविड मैनेजमेंट का काम करना था लेकिन अचानक ही इस मामले में डीएमई की इंट्री हो गई और उन्होंने फेरबदल पर रोक लगा दी। इधर इस मामले में डीएमई के एंट्री होने के बाद शहर में चर्चाओं का बाजार गर्म है।

