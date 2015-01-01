पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:कार्यकर्ताओं को भाजपा के इतिहास से कराया परिचित

गीदम/दंतेवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • भारतीय जनता पार्टी का गीदम में मंडल स्तरीय प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम हुआ, वक्ताओं ने दिए टिप्स

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के गीदम मंडल में मंगलवार को मंडल स्तरीय प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। इसमें जिला पदाधिकारी, मंडल पदाधिकारी, बूथ अध्यक्ष सहित सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ता सम्मिलित हुए। प्रशिक्षण में कार्यकर्ताओं को भाजपा के इतिहास से परिचित कराया गया। वक्ताओं ने संगठन की संरचना, कार्यपद्धति और उनकी भूमिकाओं की जानकारी कार्यकर्ताओं को दी। इस दौरान सोशल मीडिया का उपयोग एवं उसकी महता के विषय से भी अवगत कराया गया। प्रशिक्षण में जिला अध्यक्ष चैतराम अटामी सहित पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष नवीन विश्वकर्मा, जिला उपाध्यक्ष सत्यजीत सिंह चौहान, जिला कार्यकारिणी सदस्य राहुल असरानी, वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता नारायण शर्मा, भाजपा जिला मंत्री नंदलाल मुड़ामी, प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य ओजस्वी मंडावी, जिला उपाध्यक्ष मुकेश शर्मा, भाजपा नेता पुतान सिंह, प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य कमला विनय नाग एवं जिला कार्यसमिति सदस्य रामकृष्ण रेड्डी ने अपने-अपने विषयों के आधार पर वक्तव्य दिया। प्रभारी वक्ताओं ने केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार के 6 वर्षों में हुए अंत्योदय प्रयत्न की जानकारी भी कार्यकर्ताओं को दी।

व्यक्तित्व विकास के बारे में भी दी गई जानकारी
प्रशिक्षण में राज्य की राजनैतिक पृष्ठभूमि, व्यक्तित्व विकास, आत्मनिर्भर भारत तथा पारिवारिक विचार जैसे विषयों पर विशेष रूप से फोकस किया गया। प्रशिक्षण में जिला उपाध्यक्ष राकेश कुशवाह, सुनीता भास्कर, जिला महामंत्री संतोष गुप्ता, जिला मीडिया प्रभारी खिरेंद्र ठाकुर, मण्डल अध्यक्ष श्याम ठाकुर, महामंत्री सोमनाथ भास्कर, नारायण ताती, नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष पायल गुप्ता, दीपक वाजपेई, कुंती झरना, अनिल जार्ज, मनीष सुराना, कृष्णकांत, उरदो ठाकुर, अवधेश गुप्ता, श्रीकांत राव आदि शामिल हुए।

