पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

योग:इस बार धनतेरस के दिन ही शाम 6 बजे से नरक चतुर्दशी

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इस साल धनतेरस से लेकर दीवाली तक तिथियों को लेकर लोगों में असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई है। दरअसल इस साल दीवाली जहां 14 नवंबर को पड़ रही है, वहीं धनतेरस इससे ठीक एक दिन पहले यानी 13 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। जबकि दीवाली का पर्व धनतेरस से लेकर भाई दूज तक 5 दिनों का त्योहार होता है, लेकिन इस साल ये पर्व 4 दिनों में ही सिमट जाएगा। इन हालातों में धनतेरस और नरक चतुर्दशी को लेकर लोगों में भ्रम की स्थिति बन रही है। बताया जाता है कि इस साल 13 नवंबर को ही धनतेरस और नरक चतुर्दशी दोनों ही पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में एक ही दिन दोनों ही दिनों की पूजा करनी होगी। हालांकि इसके लिए समय अलग-अलग दिया हुआ है, जिसमें विशेष योग बताए जा रहे हैं। इधर शनिवार को पुष्य नक्षत्र को है, जो शुभ माना जाता है। साथ ही त्रिपुष्कर योग भी बन रहा है। 14 को अमावस्या, इसलिए दीवाली भी इसी दिन मनाई जाएगी: पं. बाजपेई ने बताया कि चूंकि 14 नवंबर को ही अमावस्या है, ऐसे में दिवाली भी इसी दिन होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रदोष काल में लक्ष्मी-कुबेर की पूजा होगी। काली पूजन का मुहूर्त निशिथ काल में रात 11.17 बजे से 12.00 बजे तक होगा।

इस साल दीवाली पर पूजन के ये रहेंगे मुहूर्त

  • शुभ मुहुर्त: सुबह 7.30 बजे से 9.00 बजे तक
  • अमृत मुहुर: दोपहर 1.30 बजे से 4.30 बजे तक्त
  • प्रदोष काल: शाम 4.30 बजे से 6.10 बजे तक

13 को शाम 5.59 बजे तक त्रयोदशी
शहर के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. रामरजनीश बाजपेई ने बताया कि 13 नवंबर की शाम 5.59 बजे तक त्रयोदशी का मुहूर्त होगा, जिसके कारण इस दिन धनतेरस होगा। त्रयोदशी का व्रत 5.59 बजे तक ही किया जाना चाहिए। इसके बाद शाम 6.00 बजे से चतुर्दशी शुरू हो जाएगी। चतुर्दशी की तिथि 14 नवंबर यानि दीवाली के दिन दोपहर 2.17 बजे तक रहेगी। ऐसे में नरक चतुर्दशी या रूप चौदस का व्रत भी इसी समय तक रखा जा सकेगा। इसके बाद दीवाली की तिथि शुरू होने से दिवाली का पूजन हो सकेगा।

रविवार को रवि पुष्य अमृत योग
इधर शनिवार 7 नवंबर को पुष्य नक्षत्र होगा। सुबह 8.04 मिनट से लेकर 8 नवंबर को सुबह 8.44 बजे तक पुष्य नक्षत्र लगा रहेगा। रविवार को रवि पुष्य अमृत योग होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें