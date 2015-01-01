पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से जंग:24 घंटे में फिर तीन कोरोना मरीजों की मौत बस्तर के 2 संक्रमितों ने रायपुर में तोड़ा दम

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कांकेर के एक पॉजिटिव मरीज की मेकॉज में गई जान, जिले में अब तक 82 मौत

कोरोना का कहर थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है पिछले 24 घंटे में तीन लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो गई है। जिन तीन लोगों ने कोरोना से दम तोड़ा है उनमें से दो बस्तर जिले के थे तो एक कांकेर जिले का रहने वाला था। अफसरों के अनुसार बस्तर जिले के बस्तर ब्लॉक में रहने वाले 55 वर्षीय व्यक्ति को कोविड पॉजिटिव होने के बाद रायपुर के एम्स में इलाज के लिए भर्ती किया गया था जहां उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया। इसी तरह जगदलपुर में ही रहने वाले 55 वर्षीय व्यक्ति को भी कोविड पॉजिटिव होने के बाद इलाज के लिए एम्स भेजा गया था जहां उन्होंने भी दम तोड़ा। इसके अलावा मेकॉज में कांकेर से इलाज के लिए आए 45 वर्षीय युवक की मौत इलाज के दौरान हो गई है। पिछले 24 घंटे में ही कोरना से 3 संक्रमितों की मौत के इस मामले में चिंताजनक बात यह है कि जिन तीन लोगों ने दम तोड़ा है उनकी उम्र बहुत ज्यादा नहीं थी और कांकेर का युवक तो महज 45 साल का था। जानकारों का कहना है कि अभी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में कमी को देखते हुए लोग लापरवाह हो रहे हैं अभी सिर्फ संख्या कम हुई है कोरोना का संक्रमण कम नहीं हुआ है।

संभाग में तीसरे नंबर पर बस्तर जिला
इधर बस्तर जिले में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 82 पर पहुंच गई है, बस्तर संभाग में कोरोना से सबसे ज्यादा मौतों के मामले में बस्तर जिला नंबर वन पर है। अब तक बस्तर के जिन-जिन लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हुई है उनमें 90 फीसदी लोगों की उम्र 50 के पार थी और ज्यादातर मरने वाले बुजुर्ग थे। इनमें से कई ऐसे बुजुर्ग भी थे जिनकी मौत के बाद पता चला कि वे कोरोना पॉजिटिव हैं।

इधर मेकॉज में फिर से कोरोना वॉरियर्स को दिया कीड़े वाला खाना
मेकाज में कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज करने वाले कोरोना वॉरियर्स को लगातार कीड़े वाला खाना परोसा जा रहा है। मंगलवार को भी कोविड हॉस्पिटल में तैनात चतुर्थ वर्ग कर्मचारियों को जो बैगन की सब्जी दी गई थी उसमें से कीड़े निकले। मेकॉज के कर्मचारी संघ के अध्यक्ष अशोक बघेल ने बताया कि कुछ दिनों पहले ही हमने खराब खाने की शिकायत की थी। इसके बाद डीन ने खाने पर निगरानी के लिए दो कर्मचारियों को जिम्मेदारी देने की बात कही थी लेकिन इस संबंध में लिखित आदेश ही जारी नहीं किया गया। यही नहीं खाने का ठेका बदलने की बात भी कही गई थी इस पर भी कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। नतीजा यह है कि कोरोना वॉरियर्स को लगातार कीड़े वाला खाना परोसा जा रहा है। कर्मचारी संघ का कहना था कि हम बार-बार साफ और अच्छा खाना मांग रहे हैं और प्रबंधन उपलब्ध नहीं करवा पा रहा है। ऐसे में अब हमें अच्छे खाने के लिए आंदोलन करने को मजबूर किया जा रहा है।

कोंडागांव में मिले 60 नए केस, सबसे कम नारायणपुर में 1 पॉजिटिव
कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में कमी आती नजर नहीं आ रही है संभाग के कोंडागांव जिले में एक ही दिन में 60 नये संक्रमित मरीज सामने आये हैं। त्यौहारी सीजन में एक ही दिन में 60 नये मरीजों के मिलने के बाद स्थानीय प्रशासनिक अफसर चौकन्ने हो गए हैं और संक्रमित मरीजों के संपर्क में आए लोगों की तलाश की जा रही है। इसके अलावा दंतेवाड़ा से भी 14 और बीजापुर से 12 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आए हैं। सबसे कम मरीज नारायणपुर जिले से मिले हैं यहां सिर्फ 1 नया सक्रमित मरीज मिला है। समाचार लिखे जाने तक सुकमा और बस्तर जिले के आंकड़े जारी नहीं हो पाए थे।

