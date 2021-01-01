पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्त में ठग गिरोह:फेसबुक पर दोस्ती कर फांसा, कारोबारी से ठगे 28 लाख, महिला समेत नेपाल के तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार

  • 5 राज्यों की पुलिस कर रही थी तलाश इधर बस्तर पुलिस ने छह राज्यों में सर्चिंग कर पकड़ा

नेपाल के बड़े ठग गिरोह को दिल्ली से पकड़ने में बस्तर पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता मिली है। इस गिरोह में एक महिला समेत तीन लोग काम कर रहे थे। लोगों को ठगने के बाद अक्सर ये नेपाल चले जाते थे और मामला शांत होने पर वापस भारत आ जाते थे। इस गिरोह की तलाश देश के 5 राज्यों की पुलिस को है और करीब-करीब पांच राज्यों की पुलिस ने इनके खातों के ट्रांजेक्शन पर रोक लगवाकर रखी है। पुलिस के अनुसार इस गिरोह के सदस्यों ने जगदलपुर के सरदार सिंह दरबारा से भी किस्तों में 27.75 लाख रुपए की ठगी की थी। इस मामले में जुलाई 2020 में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई थी। इसके बाद से आरोपियों के पीछे पुलिस की टीम लगी हुई थी। इस बीच गिरोह के सदस्य नेपाल भाग निकले थे उनके वापस भारत आते ही गिरफ्तारी की प्लानिंग की गई और उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया गया।

फेसबुक पर भेजी फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट, पहले कस्टम का झांसा और बाद में बिजनेस पार्टनर बनाने के नाम पर ठगा
पहले गिरोह में शामिल लड़की अपने टारगेट को फेसबुक पर फ्रेंड रिक्वेस्ट भेजती थी। बातचीत आगे बढ़ती तो ठगी का जाल बिछाया जाता था। सरदार सिंह को भी ऐसे ही फंसाया गया। सीएसपी हेमसागर सिदार ने बताया कि सरदार सिंह को भी चैंटिग के जरिए ठगा गया है। पहले लड़की ने गिफ्ट भेजने की बात कही। गिफ्ट के कस्टम में फंस जाने की बात कहकर पैसे मंगवाए। कई बार भारतीय मुद्रा की जरूरत बताकर भी पैसे लिए, इसके बाद उसने दरबारा सिंह को बिजनेस पार्टनर बनाने का झंासा दिया और बिजनेस के नाम से भी पैसे ठगे दरबारा सिंह से कुल 27 लाख 75 हजार 700 रुपए ठगे गए।

पांच हजार किमी का सफर, कई खाते खंगाले
टीआई धनंजय सिंन्हा के नेतृत्व में चार सदयीय टीम बनाई गई। टीम में सतीश यदुराज, मौसम गुप्ता, गायत्री प्रसाद तारम जैसे अनुभवी को रखा गया। टीम ने दिल्ली, उत्तरप्रदेश, मध्यप्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र, राजस्थान जैसे राज्यों के कई गांवों की खाक छानी। कई बैंकों के चक्कर काटे, 5 हजार किमी का सफर किया। सबसे पहले पुलिस एक आरोपी के पिता तक पहुंची। इसके बाद सभी को दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार किया गया।

यह भी जनिए... गिरोह में कौन सा सदस्य क्या काम करता था
राजू हितांग: सारे कागजात, बैंक एकाउंट से लेकर अन्य दस्तावेज इसी के नाम के लगाए गए, गिरोह के सदस्यों से अलग यह उत्तरप्रदेश में रहता था। यह मोबाइल पर अपने किसी भी साथी से कांटेक्ट नहीं करता था।

शोभराज थापा उर्फ सूरज: बैंक एकाउंट खुलवाना, फेसबुक एकाउंट खुलवाना, फर्जी दस्तावेज तैयार करना, बैंक में ट्रांजेक्शन होने पर कैश निकलना और विवाद निपटाने जैसी जिम्मेदारी शोभराज पर थी।

रेणुका पोण्डेल उर्फ रेणुका गुसाई: पहले फेसबुक पर चैटिंग, फिर फोन पर प्यारी और मीठी बातें करना प्रमुख काम, कई बार अपनी फोटो और वीडियो भेजकर भी जाल बिछाना, पैसे मंगाना इसका प्रमुख काम।

गिरोह को ढूंढ रही थी पांच राज्यों की पुलिस
आरोपियों के बैंक एकाउंट को होल्ड करने छत्तीसगढ़ के अलावा करीब 5 राज्यों की पुलिस ने बैंकों को निर्देश दे रखे हैं। माना जा रहा है कि गिरफ्तारी के बाद अलग-अलग राज्यों की पुलिस इन्हें अपने राज्यों में हुई ठगी के मामले में ट्रांजिट रिमांड लेकर पूछताछ करेगी। यह गिरोह ठगी का काम पिछले पांच सालों से कर रहा है।

