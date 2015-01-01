पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास कार्य:दो बड़ी कंपनियों ने इस्पात संयंत्र लगाने शुरू की जमीन की तलाश

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • अच्छी खबर }प्रदेश सरकार ने स्टील सेक्टर में निवेश पर विशेष पैकेज देने की घोषणा की है

छत्तीसगढ़ में स्पंज आयरन और स्टील सेक्टरों के उद्योग के लिए राज्य सरकार ने विशेष पैकेज की घोषणा की है। इस विशेष पैकेज के अलावा बस्तर में लगने वाले उद्योगों को और भी कई रियायतें दिए जाने की घोषणा के बाद अब कई बड़ी कपंनियों की नजर बस्तर की ओर है। बताया जा रहा है कि अभी दो बड़ी कंपनियों के कुछ लोगों ने बस्तर में डेरा जमाया हुआ है और वे यहां जमीन की तलाश में जुटे हुए हैं। दोनों कंपनी रायपुर के बताए गए है। दो अलग-अलग कंपनियों के नुमाइंदे स्थानीय जमीन दलालों, प्रापर्टी डीलरों के संपर्क में हैं और एक पैच में सौ एकड़ से लेकर पांच सौ एकड़ तक की जमीन की मांग कर रहे हैं। हालांकि अभी एक साथ इतने बड़े पैच पर जमीनें उपलब्ध नहीं हैं, लेकिन कंपनियों को जमीन दिलवाने के लिए लोग जुगाड़ में लगे हुए हैं। चार और कंपनियां यहां स्टील प्लांट खोलने की संभावनाएं देख रही हैं।

हजार करोड़ तक निवेश पर विशेष प्रोत्साहन
लॉकडाउन के दौरान जब देश में सब कुछ बंद था तब भी छत्तीसगढ़ में कोयला और लौह अयस्क की खदानें चालू रहीं। यही वजह है कि लॉकडाउन के दौर में यहां अन्य राज्यों की तुलना में स्टील का उत्पादन सर्वाधिक रहा। राज्य सरकार की नई औद्योगिक नीति के तहत अब इस्पात क्षेत्र के अल्ट्रा मेगा प्रोजेक्ट में निवेश करने के लिए विशेष निवेश प्रोत्साहन पैकेज देने का निर्णय लिया गया है। छग सरकार ने मेगा निवेशकों के लिए घोषित किए गए पैकेज में अधिकतम 500 करोड़ रुपए तक का निवेश पर प्रोत्साहन (बस्तर संभाग के लिए 1000 करोड़ तक) मान्य होगा।

कोर सेक्टर के उद्योगों को बिजली में विशेष छूट
सरकार ने कोर सेक्टर के उद्योगों को पूरे राज्य में बिजली शुल्क में छूट की पात्रता भी दी है बिजली में सब्सिडी मिलने से इस्पात सहित कोर सेक्टर के उद्योगों को नई संजीवनी मिली हैं। राज्य सरकार के उद्योगों को बिजली दर में रियायत, अनुदान, सहायता विभिन्न स्वीकृति प्रदान करने की सरल और सुविधाजनक व्यवस्था के साथ स्थानीय उद्योगों के उत्पादों को प्राथमिकता देने जैसे कई फैसलों ने छत्तीसगढ़ के उद्योग जगत को रिझाने का काम कर रहा है।

छूट और पैकेज ने स्टील उद्योग को दी नई उर्जा
इधर कांग्रेस जिला अध्यक्ष राजीव शर्मा ने कहा कि कोविड-19 के दौर में पूरे देश में औद्योगिक गतिविधियां थमी हुई थी तब छत्तीसगढ़ के कोर सेक्टर के उद्योगों में उत्पादन जारी रहा। कोर सेक्टर के अलावा अन्य उद्योगों में भी उत्पादन की गतिविधियां प्रारंभ हो चुकी थी जिससे प्रभावित होकर राज्य सरकार ने स्पंज आयरन एवं स्टील सेक्टर के उद्योगों के लिए विशेष पैकेज देने की घोषणा की है। अल्ट्रा मेगा प्रोजेक्ट के निवेश पर 500 करोड़ का पैकेज राज्य सरकार देगी, भूपेश सरकार के इस निर्णय का स्पंज आयरन जगत के लोगों ने स्वागत किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि बस्तर में स्टील उद्योग स्थापित करने के लिए राज्य सरकार 60 से 150 प्रतिशत फीसदी तक के छूट का एलान किया है।

