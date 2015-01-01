पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:पुल का हिस्सा गिरने की वजह जानने आएंगे दो एक्सपर्ट, रिपोर्ट देने के बाद होगी मरम्मत

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • बुधवार को गिरा था पुल के फुटपाथ का एक हिस्सा, एनएचएआई के इंजीनियरों ने किया निरीक्षण

शहर की सीमा पर स्थित इंद्रावती नदी के नए पुल से बुधवार की देर शाम 20 मीटर लंबा फुटपाथ का टुकड़ा अचानक टूटकर गिर गया। जिसकी जांच के लिए एनएचएआई के इंजीनियर और विशेषज्ञ गुरुवार को यहां पहुंचे। अब इसकी जांच और मरम्मत पर आने वाले खर्च के हिसाब के लिए दो एक्सपर्ट की अलग-अलग टीम यहां पहुंच रही है। बने क्रैश बैरियर का लोड ज्यादा हो जाने से पूरा फुटपाथ गिर गया ऐसा प्रतीत हो रहा है। लेकिन नीचे गिरने के बाद भी यह पूरी तरह सुरक्षित ही है। फुटपाथ के कमजोर होने को लेकर भी अटकलें लगाई जा रही हैं। इस संबंध में एनएच के ईई राजेश गुरु ने बताया कि पूर्व में पुल का संधारण और देखरेख एनएच के अधीन था लेकिन इसे एनएचएआई को हस्तांतरित कर दिया गया है। इधर एनएचएआई के ईई एस चौधरी ने बताया कि पुल का निर्माण पीडब्ल्यूडी के द्वारा किया गया था, निर्माण के दौरान क्या तकनीकी खामियां थीं इसकी जानकारी इस समय देना संभव नहीं है। फुटपाथ गिरने की सूचना मिलने के बाद उन्होंने इंजीनियरों को वस्तुस्थिति की जानकारी लेने भेजा था। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही वे क्षतिग्रस्त होने का कारण बता पाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि जल्दी ही दो अलग अलग एक्सपर्ट कंसल्टेंट को वे मौके पर भेज रहे हैं जो अलग-अलग जांच कर अपनी रिपोर्ट देंगे। जिसके बाद जल्दी ही इसकी मरम्मत शुरु कर दी जाएगी।

लागत थी 5 करोड़, टोल वसूल हुआ 14 करोड़
इंद्रावती नदी पर बने पुल का निर्माण लोक निर्माण विभाग राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग संभाग ने यूपी स्टेट ब्रिज कॉर्पोरेशन के माध्यम से करवाया था। 10 साल में बने इस पुल और पहुंच मार्ग का निर्माण 4 करोड़ 93 लाख में हुआ था। जिसमें पुल निर्माण में 3 करोड़ 2 लाख और पहुंच मार्ग में 1 करोड़ 91 लाख रुपए खर्च हुए थे। पुल की लागत वसूलने के लिए पहला ठेका 9 लाख 87 हजार 592 रुपए में हुआ था। 1992 से लेकर 2014 तक एनएच ने ठेके से लगभग 15 करोड़ रुपए वसूल लिए थे। इसके बावजूद इसके संधारण पर ज्यादा ध्यान नहीं दिया गया। पुल पर जगह-जगह लोहे के सरिये बाहर निकले हुए हैं।

