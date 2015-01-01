पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:दक्षिण और पश्चिम से आ रही हवा, हो सकती है बूंदाबांदी, तापमान भी गिरेगा

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • बुधवार को सुबह से छाए रहे बादल, जिसके कारण दिनभर रही हल्की ठंड

अचानक गिरे तापमान के बीच बुधवार को सुबह से बादल छाए रहे, जिसके कारण दिनभर हल्की ठंड रही। वहीं अगले एक-दो दिनों तक मौसम के ऐसे ही बने रहने के आसार हैं। बताया जाता है कि छत्तीसगढ़ और खासकर दक्षिण छत्तीसगढ़ में दक्षिण और पश्चिम से हवाएं आ रही हैं, जिसके चलते बैंक ऑफ कॉलिशन की स्थिति बन रही है। ऐसे में बादल छाने के साथ ही हल्की बूंदाबांदी की संभावना है।

48 घंटों तक बादलों के छाए रहने के आसार, हल्की बूंदाबांदी भी हो सकती है
बीते 24 घंटों के मौसम के हाल के मुताबिक दिन का न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से 1 डिग्री कम 15.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जबकि अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 3 डिग्री कम 27 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया है। वहीं बीते 24 घंटों में बारिश के ट्रेसेस मिले हैं, जिसका अर्थ ये है कि हल्की बूंदाबांदी हुई, जिसे नापा नहीं जा सका। इधर हवा में नमी का प्रतिशत सुबह साढ़े 8 बजे 71 तो शाम साढ़े 5 बजे ये बढ़कर 75 पर पहुंच गया। पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार अगले 24 से 48 घंटों में बादलों के छाने के साथ ही गरज-चमक के साथ हल्की बूंदाबांदी की संभावना है।

जानिए, क्या है बैंक ऑफ कॉलिशन
मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि दक्षिण छत्तीसगढ़ में दक्षिण के साथ-साथ पश्चिम से भी हवाएं हा रही हैं। जहां ये दोनों हवाएं मिलती हैं, वहां बैंक ऑफ कॉलिशन होता है। इसका मतलब ये होता है कि दोनों हवाओं के आपस में टकराने से ठंडक बढ़ती है और बारिश के आसार बढ़ जाते हैं। यही स्थिति यहां भी बन रही है। ऐसे में अगले 24 घंटों में हल्की बूंदाबांदी की संभावना है।

