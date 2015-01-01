पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:बिना कोरोना जांच बैंकों से नहीं निकाल पाएंगे पैसे, गाड़ी भी नहीं खरीद सकेंगे

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण का दायरा कम करने के लिए अब जिला प्रशासन ने बैकों से पैसा निकालने से लेकर गाडि़यों की खरीदी करने से पहले लोगों को कोराना की जांच कराना अनिवार्य कर दिया है जो भी व्यक्ति इस नियम का पालन नहीं करेगा वह यह दोनों काम नहीं कर पाएगा । लॉकडाउन के बाद पहली बनाए गए इस नियम के तहत ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में कल से नियम की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन ने निगम और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की संयुक्त टीम बनाई है जो इस काम को अंजाम देंगी। एसडीएम गीता रायस्त ने कहा कि दीवाली त्योहार के मद्देनजर दुकानों को खोलने और बंद करने को लेकर लगाई गई पाबंदी हटा दी गई है। धनतेरस और दीवाली से पहले ही बैकों और ऑटोमोबाइल एजेंसी में लोगों की भीड़ लग रही है। इस दौरान कोई व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित व्यक्ति के संपर्क में नहीं आए इसके लिए यह योजना बनाई गई है । अचानक शुरू की गई इस योजना का लाभ सबसे अधिक शहरवाासियों को मिलेगा। गौतरलब है कि संभागीय मुख्यालय में ऑटोमोबाइल की जहां डेढ़ दर्जन से ज्यादा एजेंसियां हैं तो वहीं दूसरी ओर बैंकों की संख्या करीब दो दर्जन है।

शहर में 8 टीमें कर रही हैं कोरोना जांच
कारोना का पता लगाने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने शहर में 8 टीमें बनाई है जो इस समय शहर के प्राइवेट से लेकर सहकारी बैंक में पहुंचकर कोरोना की जांच कर रही हैं। नोडल अधिकारी ने कहा कि किसी भी व्यक्ति को कोई भ्रम नहीं हो इसके लिए हर व्यक्ति का एंटीजेन और आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट करवाया जा रहा है। जांच में पाजिटिव पाए जाने वाले लोगों को कोविड हास्पिटल में भेजने के साथ ही होम आइसोलेशन की सुविधा दी जा रही है ।

सरकारी के बाद अब प्राइवेट बैंक में हो रही है जांच
कोरोना संक्रमित व्यक्ति का पता लगाने के लिए सहकारी बैकों में होने वाली जांच अब प्राइवेट बैंकों तक पहुंच गई है । शुक्रवार को निगम और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की संयुक्त टीम ने शहर के करीब एक दर्जन प्राइवेट बैंकों सहित सरकारी बैंक में पैसे का लेन देन करने के लिए पहुंचे लोगों की जांच की गई। इस दौरान 20 लोग कोरोना से पीडि़त पाए गए । नोडल अधिकारी वनीष दुबे ने बताया कि पिछले पांच दिनों से हो रही जांच में अब तक कोरोना के 75 मरीज पाए गए हैं। इसमें से शुक्रवार को सेंट्रल के 4 मरीज शामिल हैं तो जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक में अब तक करीब 20 लोग इस बीमारी से पीडि़त मिले हैं ।

