आरोप:इस सरकार में महिलाएं सुरक्षित नहीं: शालिनी

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • महिला मोर्चा की नई प्रदेश अध्यक्ष शालिनी राजपूत पहुंचीं जगदलपुर

भारतीय जनता महिला मोर्चा की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष शालिनी राजपूत मंगलवार को बस्तर क्षेत्र के जगदलपुर दौरे पर रहीं। मंगलवार को जगदलपुर पहुंचकर दोपहर 4 बजे महिला मोर्चा की पदाधिकारियों से मुलाकात कर बैठक की, वही स्थानीय स्तर के कई मुद्दों पर महिला मोर्चा के पदाधिकारियों से चर्चा की। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष शालिनी राजपूत ने कहा भाजपा महिला मोर्चा को मजबूत करने का मेरा प्रयास रहेगा, भूपेश सरकार में महिलाएं सुरक्षित नहीं हैं, इस सरकार की विफलताओं को हमें आगे लाने का कार्य करना है। बच्चियां सुरक्षित नहीं हैं महिला की सशक्त भूमिका होती है, कोरोनाकाल में आप सभी ने मेहनत की है। मीडिया प्रभारी विभा अवस्थी ने बताया कि बस्तर संभाग के दौरे पर जा रही प्रदेश अध्यक्षा अलग-अलग जिलों में अलग-अलग दिन कार्यकर्ताओं और पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करेंगी। जगदलपुर पहुंचने के बाद अध्यक्ष पहले भाजपा कार्यालय पहुंची यहां आते ही कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत दीप प्रज्ज्वलन कर की गई। स्वागत भाषण महिला मोर्चा जिला अध्यक्ष दीप्ति पांडे ने दिया। उन्होंने कहा भारत की पहचान बनाने में विवेकानंद जी का बड़ा योगदान रहा है उनके मार्ग पर हम सब चलें। जिला अध्यक्ष रूप सिंह मंडावी ने कहा बहुत सारी महिला जनप्रतिनिधि हैं, किन परिस्थिति में वे काम करती हैं उनका हमेशा साथ देना है, मंडल तक महिला मोर्चा को मजबूत करना है, सभी जगह माताएं ही काम कर रही हैं।

आज जाएंगी दंतेवाड़ा, कल बीजापुर
18 नवंबर को प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दंतेवाड़ा में महिला मोर्चा की जिला इकाई से बैठक कर भविष्य की रणनीति पर चर्चा करेंगी। इसके बाद 19 नवंबर को बीजापुर और 20 नवंबर को सुकमा में पदाधिकारियों और कार्यकर्ताओं से चर्चा करेंगी। महिला मोर्चा की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष की कमान संभालने के बाद प्रदेश अध्यक्ष शालिनी राजपूत लगातार प्रदेश के अलग-अलग संभागों का दौरा कर रही हैं। बस्तर में कार्यकर्ताओं और पदाधिकारियों के साथ मुलाकात कर भविष्य की नीतियों पर चर्चा भी की। वहीं दौरा करने के बाद प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अपनी नई कार्यकारिणी की घोषणा भी बहुत जल्द करेंगी।

