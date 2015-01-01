पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाल संरक्षण टीम का कार्य:सरकारी निर्माण कार्य में जुटे थे 4 नाबालिग, टीम ने किया रेस्क्यू

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
कृष्टिीकुर में पुलिया निर्माण में जुटे बाल मजदूरों को विभाग ने किया बरामद।
  • कृष्टिकुर में चल रहे काम में जुटे बालकों को छुड़वाया

जिला मुख्यालय के निकट कृष्टिकुर में चल रहे सरकारी निर्माण कार्य में जुटे 4 नाबालिग बालकों को बाल संरक्षण टीम ने रेस्क्यू कर बरामद किया। इन बच्चों को ठेकेदार द्वारा आसपास के गांव से लाया गया था। बच्चों को सीडब्ल्यूसी में प्रस्तुत किया गया है।

इसके साथ ही सोमवार को इनके पालकों भी बुलाया गया है। इसके अलावा ठेकेदार के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की तैयारी चल रही है।

कृष्टिकुर में पिछले कुछ दिनों से सड़क व पुलिया का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। कार्य शुरू होने के दौरान से ही यहां नाबालिग बच्चे काम करते देखे जाते रहे हैं। इसकी सूचना किसी ने चाइल्ड लाईन को दी। जिसके माध्यम से यह सूचना बाल संरक्षण टीम को मिली।

दोनों ने संयुक्त टीम बना 11 दिसंबर को रेस्क्यू करते हुए ग्राम कृष्टिकुर पहुंचे। निर्माण कार्य में नजर रखने के बाद जब वहां नाबालिग कार्य करते दिखाई दिए तो उन्हें रोक पूछताछ की गई। पूछताछ व दस्तावेज की जांच में उनके नाबालिग होने की पुष्टि होने के बाद यहां से 15 साल के 4 बालकों को बरामद किया गया। जिन्हें सीडब्ल्यूसी में प्रस्तुत किया गया।

इसके बाद इन बच्चों को दत्तक ग्रहण केंद्र के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया है। उन्हें वापस उनके परिजनों को सौंपने इसकी जांच के लिए सोमवार को उनके पालकों को बुलाया गया है। साथ ही में ठेकेदार के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने प्रकरण तैयार कर मामला श्रम विभाग को सौंपा जा रहा है।

भिक्षावृत्ति और बाल श्रम रोकने बैठक

इसके अगले दिन 12 दिसंबर को अपर कलेक्टर एमआर चेलक ने जिला बाल संरक्षण ईकाई व महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की बैठक ली। इसमें मुख्य रूप से बाल श्रमिक, बाल भिक्षावृत्ति, कचरा बिनने वाले बच्चे जैसे मुद्दे पर चर्चा की गई। इसके रोकथाम के लिए अभियान चलाया जाएगा साथ ही इन बच्चों के पुनर्वास के लिए प्रक्रिया भी चलाई जाएगी।

बाल संरक्षण विभाग को दें सूचना: रीना

बाल संरक्षण अधिकारी रीना लारिया ने कहा नाबालिग बच्चे होटल, निर्माण स्थल या अन्य जगह मजदूरी करते दिखाई देते हैं या फिर भिक्षा वृत्ति तथा अपशिष्ट बिनने से जुड़े है तो तत्काल इसकी सूचना विभाग को दें। ताकि ऐसे लोग जो बाल मजदूरी या किसी अन्य कार्य में उनका दुरूपयोग करते हैं उनके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जा सके।

इसलिए कराते हैं नाबालिग से काम

विदित हो जिले में अंदरूनी इलाकों में अधिकांश निर्माण स्थल व ईट भट्टों में नाबालिग बच्चों से काम कराया जाता है। इन बच्चों से काम कराने का मुख्य उद्देश्य पैसे की बचत करना है। बालिग मजदूरों को ठेकेदार द्वारा 250 से 275 रुपए तक प्रतिदिन मजदूरी दी जाती है। जबकि नाबालिग बच्चों को मात्र 150 रुपए मेहनताना दिया जाता है। लेकिन काम इनसे बालिग मजदूरों की तरह पूरे समय लिया जाता है। इससे ठेकेदार के पैसे बच जाते हैं। इसी के रोक थाम के लिए जिला बाल संरक्षण टीम लगातार ऐसे स्थानों पर दबिश दे रही है।

