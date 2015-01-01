पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएम आवास योजना:तीसरी किस्त नहीं मिलने से 4400 में से 4313 मकान अब तक अधूरे

कांकेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुछ लोगों ने तीसरी किस्त मिलने की आस में कर्ज लेकर काम आगे बढ़ाया लेकिन पैसे नहीं मिले तो काम भी बंद कराना पड़ा

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत पहली किस्त की राशि मिलते ही लोगों ने मकान बनवाना शुरू कर दिया लेकिन तीसरी किस्त की राशि नहीं मिलने से मकान का काम पूरा नहीं हो पाया। यही कारण है कि सत्र 2019-20 में जिले में 4400 प्रधानमंत्री आवास स्वीकृत हुए थे जिसमें से केवल 87 ही पूरे हो पाए जबकि 4313 मकान अधूरे पड़े हैं। कुछ लोगों ने तीसरी किस्त मिलने की आस में कर्ज लेकर काम आगे बढ़ाया लेकिन पैसे नहीं मिले तो काम भी बंद कराना पड़ा और कर्जदार अलग हो गए। प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत सत्र 2019-20 में 4,400 मकान बनाने का लक्ष्य रखते हुए इतने ही मकान स्वीकृत भी किए गए लेकिन पूरे मात्र 87 मकान ही हो पाए। योजना के तहत चार किस्तों में मकान बनाने पैसे मिलने थे। मकान की प्रगति देख आगे की किश्तें जारी की जानी थी। पहली तथा दूसरी किस्त में लोगों को जितना पैसा मिला, लगभग सभी लोगों ने उतना तथा कुछ ने कर्ज लेकर उससे भी अधिक बना दिया लेकिन आगे की किश्तें प्रदान नहीं की जा रहीं हैं। पहली किस्त की राशि तो स्वीकृति के साथ ही 4307 लोगों को मिल गई थी। दूसरी किस्त की राशि भी 3856 लोगों को जुलाई माह में मिली। समस्या तीसरी किस्त को लेकर आ गई जो अक्टूबर माह में मात्र 19 लोगों को ही मिल पाई है।

मजदूरी करने वालों का अधूरा रह गया मकान का सपना
ग्राम पटौद के रोहिदास कुलदीप ने कहा कि मजदूरी कर जीवन यापन करते हैं। खेती भी नहीं है। आवास की सिर्फ दो ही किस्त मिल पाई। जितना पैसा मिला उतना मकान में लगा दिया। अब आगे का पैसा नहीं मिल पा रहा है। गांव के ही मनराखन जैन ने कहा दो किस्त मिली है। मकान बनाने पैसे मिले तो बहुत खुश थे क्योंकि लगा मकान का सपना पूरा हो जाएगा लेकिन आगे पैसा नहीं मिलने से अब उम्मीद टूटती जा रही है।

जितना विलंब उतनी बढ़ेगी लागत
ग्राम दसपुर की घसनीन मरकाम ने कहा कि पैसा देने में जितना विलंब हो रहा है मकान बनाने की लागत उतनी बढ़ती जा रही है। यह बात सरकार को समझनी चाहिए। लागत बढ़ गई तो हम कहां से पैसा लगा पाएंगे। गांव के सगरू निषाद, देवराजए जयसिंह घनश्याम साहू ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में अभी दो ही किस्त मिल पाई है। मकान बनाने समय पर पैसा देना चाहिए। गांव के उपसरपंच सालिक साहू ने कहा किस्त समय पर नहीं मिलने से लोगों को बहुत परेशानी हो रही है।

अब तक बन चुके 13,446 मकान
प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना सत्र 2016-17 में शुरू हुई थी। शुरू के तीन साल तो काम ठीक चला लेकिन उसके बाद काम की गति सुस्त हो गई। शुरू से लेकर अब तक 18,580 मकान बनाने स्वीकृति मिली जिसमें से 13,446 मकानों का निर्माण पूरा हो चुका है। सत्र 2016-17 से 2018-19 तक मकान निर्माण के काम में दिक्कत नहीं थी लेकिन सत्र 2019-20 में शासन से पैसा ही नहीं आ रहा है। योजना के लिए केंद्र सरकार से 60 प्रतिशत व राज्य सरकार से 40 प्रतिशत राशि आती है।

आने वाले साल बनने हैं 7 हजार मकान
2020-21 में योजना के तहत 7 हजार मकान बनाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। 2019-20 में जिस गति से योजना का काम चल रहा है उससे उम्मीद कम ही है कि आने वाले साल में ठीक ठाक काम हो पाएगा।

शासन से राशि मांगी जा रही
प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के जिला समन्वयक मानव विश्वास ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के लिए सत्र 2019-20 में दूसरी किस्त तक की राशि मिली है। तीसरी किस्त नहीं मिल पाई है।

