कोरोना:45 नए केस, आरटीपीसीआर में पाॅजिटिव मिले अपर कलेक्टर

कांकेर4 घंटे पहले
शनिवार को जिले में 45 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की पहचान की गई। इसमें जिले के अपर कलेक्टर भी शामिल हैं। अपर कलेक्टर पहले दो बार एंटीजन रैपिड किट निगेटिव पाए गए थे। इसके अलावा एसपी कांकेर के रीडर भी पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। कांकेर शहर में एक बार फिर बार 9 लोगों को पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। जिससे कोरोना को लेकर शहर में चिंता बढ़ती जा रही है।

शनिवार को आई आरटीपीसीआर की रिपोर्ट में अपर कलेक्टर के अलावा टिकरापारा निवासी मेडिकल स्टूडेंट को पॉजिटिव पाया गया। कलेक्टर कांकेर के पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के तीन दिन बाद ऊपर कलेक्टर व एसडीएम कांकेर ने एंटीजन टेस्ट कराया था। जिसमें दोनों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई थी। लेकिन कुछ दिन बाद अपर कलेक्टर को हल्का बुखार आया।

दवायां लेने के बाद भी जब बुखार नहीं गया तो डाक्टरों की सलाह पर फिर से एंटीजन टेस्ट कराया गया। इसमें भी उनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाई गई। लेकिन कोरोना के लक्षण दिखने 10 दिसंबर को उनका आरटीपीसीआर के लिए सेंपल लिया गया था। जिसकी रिपोर्ट शनिवार को पॉजिटिव आई। अपर कलेक्टर अभी होम आइसोलेशन में हैं।

इधर एसपी कांकेर के रीडर ने हल्की खांसी आने के बाद स्वयं से अपनी जांच कराई तो उन्हें भी पॉजिटिव पाया गया। इलाज के लिए उन्हें कोविड अस्पताल कांकेर में भर्ती किया गया है। चार दिन पूर्व 9 दिसंबर को च्वाईस सेंटर के जिला प्रबंधक पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे। इसके बाद इनके घर में हुई जांच में उनकी नौकरानी भी पॉजिटिव पाई गई। जो होम आइसोलेशन में है।

जो संपर्क में आए वे अपनी जांच कराएं : अपर कलेक्टर एसके वैद्य ने कहा वे कहां से संक्रमित हुए इसकी जानकारी नहीं हुई है। लेकिन जो लोग उनके संपर्क में आए हैं वे अपने परिवार व अन्य लोगोंं की सुरक्षा के लिए अपनी जांच कराई। कुछ दिन होम आइसोलेशन में रहें।

प्रवेश से पहले कोरोना जांच की मांगी रिपोर्ट

मेडिकल कालेजों में प्रवेश के लिए छात्रों से आरटीपीसीआर जांच की रिपोर्ट मांगी जा रही है। एसी जांच रिपोर्ट रायपुर मेडिकल कालेज में एमबीबीएस के शहर के एक छात्र से भी मांगी गई। जिसके चलते छात्र ने अपनी जांच कराई तो उसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। जबकि छात्र में कोरोना के काई लक्षण नहीं है। छात्र के अनुसार वह पूरी तरह स्वस्थ्य है तथा होम आइसोलेशन में है।

अभी 100 संदिग्ध रिपोर्ट का इंतजार

कलेक्टोरेट में 11 दिसंबर को 203 कर्मचारियों की जांच की गई थी। इसमें कलेक्टोरेट के अधीक्षक समेत एक कर्मचारी पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे। इसके अलावा अन्य सभी लोग एंटीजन टेस्ट में निगेटिव पाए गए। लेकिन इनमें भी 100 कर्मचारियों को संदिग्ध मानते हुए उनका आरटीपीसीआर जांच कराई गई है। जिसकी रिपोर्ट अभी नहीं आई है। जिले के अधिकारी के दो बार एंटीजन टेस्ट में निगेटिव आने व आरटीपीसी आर में पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद अब इन कर्मचारियों की धड़कने बढ़ गई है। जिसके चलते अब आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार किया जा रहा है।

