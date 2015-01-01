पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक में फैसला:पुराने बस स्टैंड में 48, डेली मार्केट में 272 दुकानें बनेंगी

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कांकेर के कुलगांव में गांधी ग्राम की स्थापना होगी जहां लघु वनोपज का प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा

मुख्यमंत्री के संसदीय सलाहकार राजेश तिवारी ने जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों की बैठक लेते कहा कांकेर के गढिय़ा पहाड़ को पर्यटन केंद्र के रूप में विकसित करने राज्य शासन द्वारा स्वीकृति प्रदान की गई है। इसमें बॉयो डायवर्सिटी के साथ बस्तर की जनजाति संस्कृति को प्रदर्शित किया जाना है। कांकेर विकासखंड के ग्राम कुलगांव में गांधी ग्राम की स्थापना होगी जहां पर लघु वनोपज सहित अन्य गतिविधियों का प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। यहां 100 लोगों के आवासीय प्रशिक्षण की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। कांकेर शहर के पुराना बस स्टेंड में 48 दुकानों और डेली मार्केट में 272 दुकानों का निर्माण किया जाएगा। प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा कांकेर जिले में वन संसाधन हक प्रदान किए गए हैं और यहां प्रक्रिया निरंतर जारी है। सामुदायिक वन अधिकार एवं सामुदायिक वन संसाधन हक वाले क्षेत्रों में इंदिरा वन मितान समूह का गठन किया जाएगा जिनके द्वारा वनोपज का संरक्षण एवं विदोहन संबंधी कार्य किए जाएंगे। राज्य शासन द्वारा लाख पालन को कृषि का दर्जा दिया गया है अत: लाख पालन को बढ़ावा दिया जाए। जिले के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में कुसुम और पलाश के वृक्षों के अलावा सेमियालता के पौधों में लाख पालन का कार्य किया जा रहा है। इसे और अधिक बढ़ावा दिया जाए। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र कांकेर में लघु धान्य फसलों जैसे कोदो, कुटकी, रागी का प्रोसेसिंग यूनिट लगाया जाएगा। इसके लिए टेंडर आमंत्रित किया जा चुका है। बैठक में कांकेर शहर के सौंदर्यीकरण कार्य की समीक्षा की गई। राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग के अनुविभागीय अधिकारी ने शहर से गुजरने वाली मार्ग के सीसी कार्य के प्रगति से अवगत कराया। नगरपालिका अधिकारी द्वारा बताया गया शहर के गंदा पानी के निकास के लिए सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट बनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए शासन द्वारा 16 करोड़ रूपए स्वीकृत किए गए हैं। कांकेर शहर के पुराना बस स्टेंड में 48 दुकानों और डेली मार्केट में 272 दुकानों का निर्माण किया जाएगा।

शासन को प्रस्ताव भेजने के लिए कहा गया
कांकेर में जलावर्धन योजना की प्रगति और औद्योगिक क्षेत्र लखनपुरी में औद्योगिक स्थापना के लिए लोगों को प्रोत्साहित करने चर्चा की गई। कलेक्टर चंदन कुमार ने जिला व्यापार एवं उद्योग केन्द्र के महाप्रबंधक को कहा अनुसूचित जाति एवं जनजाति वर्ग के लोगों को भी उक्त औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में उद्योग स्थापना के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया जाए। संसदीय सचिव एवं विधायक कांकेर शिशुपाल शोरी ने सभी विभागीय अधिकारियों को विकास कार्यों के लिए बजट में प्रावधान करने शासन को अविलंब प्रस्ताव प्रेषित करने कहा।

