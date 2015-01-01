पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मिली सजा:सूखती के नाम पर 56 लाख की हेराफेरी करने वाले प्रबंधक से की जाएगी वसूली

कांकेर/पखांजूरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिछले सत्र की खरीदी में पखांजूर लैम्प्स के 4 केंद्रों में 2264 क्विंटल धान कम था

धान खरीदी में घोटाले में रहने वाला परलकोट इलाका एक बार सूखती के नाम पर हेराफेरी करने के लिए चर्चा में आ गया है। पिछले सत्र में हुई खरीदी में पखांजूर लैम्प्स के 4 खरीदी केंद्र में 2264 क्विंटल धान की कमी पाई गई। जिसमें 56 लाख रुपए की वसूली के लिए तत्कालीन लैम्प्स प्रबंधक को नोटिस जारी की गई है। रकम सात दिन के अंदर जमा करने की मोहलत दी गई है। रकम जमा नहीं करने पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

पिछले सत्र 2019-20 में पखांजूर लैम्प्स में समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी कर उसका परिदान किया गया था। इसमें पखांजूर लैम्प्स के खरीदी केंद्र पीवी 15, पखांजूर, पीवी 22 तथा ऐशेबेड़ा खरीदी केंद्र में कुल 73135 क्विंटल धान की खरीदी हुई थी। जिसमें उठाव के बाद 2263 धान शार्टेज पाया गया था। शार्टेज पाए धान की कीमत 5659875 रुपए है।

इसके अलावा प्रासंगिक व्यय, सुरक्षा व्यय, हमाली के आदि के नाम पर प्रति क्विंटल 12 हजार के मान से 2263.95 क्विंटल शार्टेज धान पर किया गया है।

पखांजूर के खरीदी केंद्र पीवी 15, पखांजूर, पीवी 22, ऐशेबेड़ा केंद्र का मामला

दो साल पहले भी हुआ था घोटाला

दो साल पहले भी पखांजूर लैम्प्स में ही साल 2018 -19 में खरीदे गए 2.5 लाख क्विंटल धान के एवज में सरकार की ओर से प्रासंगिक प्रशासनिक व्यय के लिए 24.60 लाख रूप का फंड समिति को दिया गया था। जब साल 2019-20 में धान खरीदी शुरू हुई तो इस राशि में जमकर हेराफेरी की गई।प्रबंधक ने समिति से बिना प्रस्ताव के प्रासंगिक प्रशासनिक व्यय के नाम पर मनमाना खर्च किया गया।

हमालों से कार्य के लिए अनुबंध नहीं किया गया। बिना अनुबंध व प्रस्ताव के भुगतान किया गया। जिसमें यह आंकड़ा 50 लाख रुपए तक पहुंच गया था। इसका कोई हिसाब तत्कालीन प्रबंधक ने नहीं दिया।

नहीं मिला अबतक आदेश

पखांजूर लैम्प्स के तत्कालीन प्रबंधक संतराम शर्मा ने कहा वे 8 जनवरी को प्रभार दे कर चले गए थे। इस खरीदी व शार्टेज से मेरा कोई लेना देना नहीं है। वहां जो नए प्रबंधक आए हैं उनके द्वारा खरीदी की गई है। इससे मेरा कोई लेना देना नहीं है। वसूली से संबंधित मुझे आदेश नहीं मिला है।

अन्य प्रबंधकों को भी जारी हुआ आदेश

विभागीय सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार सूखती के नाम हेराफेरी करने को लेकर इलाके के कुछ और भी प्रबंधकों को वसूली के लिए नोटिस जारी की गई है। जिसमें इनकी राशि एक लाख रुपए तक की है। हालांकि इन नोटिस में किन किन प्रबंधकों के नाम है यह भी स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है। लेकिन नोटिस जारी होने के बाद से इलाके के खरीदी व्यवस्था से जुड़े कर्मचारियों में हडकंप मचा हुआ है।

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ आदेश

मामले में जगदलपुर कार्यालय से 10 दिसंबर को जारी आदेश परलकोट इलाके के विभिन्न सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप में तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। लेकिन प्रबंधक संतराम वर्मा व सहकारी बैंक के नोडल संत राम कन्नोजिया दोनों ने इस तरह का आदेश मिलने से इंकार किया है। संतराम कन्नोजिया ने कहा अबतक प्रबंधक से वसूली से संबंधित उन्हें कोई आदेश नहीं मिला है। जिसके चलते इस संबंध अभी कुछ नहीं कहा जा सकता है।

इससे पहले साल 2008 में गोंडाहूर में हुआ था डेढ़ करोड़ का फर्जीवाड़ा

परलकोट इलाके में धान खरीदी केंद्र व लैम्प्स में गड़बड़ी की पहले भी घटनाएं हो चुकी है। जिसमें गोंडाहूर लैम्प्स में अबतक की सबसे बड़ी हेराफरी बताई जा रही है। 2008 में यहां का लैम्प्स प्रबंधक परेश मंडल ने समिति के किसानों के नाम से 1.57 करोड़ रुपए का फर्जी ऋण निकाल फर्जीवाड़ा किया था। जिसकी किसानों को भनक तक नहीं लगी थी। जब वसूली की नोटिस किसानों के पास पहुंची तो इस फर्जीवाड़ा का भंडाफोड़ हुआ था। जिसके बाद विभाग ने परेश मंडल के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें