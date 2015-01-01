पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:खराब स्कूल भवनों को लेकर आप ने घेरा ‌विधायक नाग का कार्यालय

अंतागढ़एक घंटा पहले
अंतागढ़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र के स्कूलों के भवन विहीन होने व कई स्कूलों के खराब भवन के नए भवन निर्माण की मांग को लेकर आम आदमी पार्टी ने मंगलवार को विधायक अनूप नाग का कार्यालय का घेराव करने पहुंचने। उन्हें रोकने पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा कम सुरक्षा बल लगाए गया था। ये सुरक्षा बल कार्यकर्ताओं को नहीं रोक पाए और कार्यकर्ता विधायक कार्यालय के अंदर जाने की कोशिश करने लगे। इस दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं ने विधायक को निष्क्रय बताते नारे बाजी की।
आज आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मद्रासीपारा से रैली निकालकर विधायक कार्यालय नयापारा तक पैदल मार्च किया। प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए पुलिस प्रशासन ने कार्यालय के 50 मीटर पहले ही कार्यकर्ताओं को रोकने बेरीकेड्स लगाकर 5-7 जवान तैनात किए थे। कार्यकर्ता बेरीकेड्स को तोडते हुए विधायक कार्यालय पहुंच कर कार्यालय के बड़े गेट के सामने नारेबाजी की। जवानों को अंदर नहीं जाने दिया। इसी दौरान विधायक अनूप नाग कार्यालय से बाहर आए और आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं की बातें सुनने के बाद मांगों को जायज बताया। उन्होंने मार्च बजट में मांगो को पूरा करने का आश्वासन दिया।
विधायक ने मांग पर नहीं दिखाई रूचि : प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष युवा विंग संतराम सलाम ने कहा क्षेत्र के हिंदूबीनापाल, सोड़े, नुलेकी, मुरनार, चिपोंडी, चिंगनार सहित अनेक स्कूलों में भवन निर्माण की मांग को लेकर लंबे समय से आवेदन- निवेदन किया जा रहा है, लेकिन विधायक ने कोई रुचि नहीं दिखाई।

