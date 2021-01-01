पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फर्जीवाड़ा:धोखाधड़ी के आरोपी लेखापाल व ऑपरेटर किए गए बर्खास्त, इधर उन्हें दो माह से नहीं ढूंढ सकी पुलिस

कांकेर/पखांजूर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बांदे खरीदी केंद्र में 0.82 को 8.8 हेक्टेयर रकबा बताकर 8 लाख का धान खपाने की थी तैयारी

धान खरीदी में फर्जीवाड़ा करने वाले बांदे लैम्पस के लेखापाल व महिला कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर को अब तक पुलिस गिरफ्तार नहीं कर पाई है। फर्जीवाड़ा के उजागर होने के बाद पिछले दो माह से लेखापाल व ऑपरेटर फरार हैं। जिनकी पुलिस सिर्फ तलाश ही कर रही है। पुलिस अब तक दोनों फरार का कोई सुराग तक जुटा नहीं पाई है। इधर समिति अध्यक्ष ने मामले की जांच कर लेखापाल को बर्खास्त करने का आदेश भी जारी कर दिया। धान खरीदी के पहले ही दिन बांदे खरीदी केंद्र में सारी हदे ंपार कर प्रशासन की आंख में धूल झोकते फर्जी रकबा दिखा धान खरीदी की कोशिश की गई थी। बांदे लैंम्पस में सालों से पदस्थ लेखापाल व केंद्र प्रभारी सुब्रत मल्लिक तथा डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर राधिका निर्मलकर ने किसान पंजीयन के दौरान धान का फर्जी रकबा बढ़ा बड़े घोटाला की योजना बनाई थी। जिसमें 8 लाख रूपए की हेराफेरी कर शासन प्रशासन को नुकसान पहुंचाया जाता। लेकिन प्रशासन के स्थानीय अधिकारियों ने धान खरीदी शुरू होने के पहले दिन दोनों की चालाकी पकड़ ली थी। धान पंजीयन के दौरान अपने स्वयं की 0.82 हेक्टेयर मक्का लगे भूमि के रकबे में कांट छांट कर रकबा बढ़ा दिया गया था। इसमें मक्का लगा है और पटवारी ने भी गिरदावरी के दौरान मक्का ही लिखा। लेकिन पंजीयन के दौरान उसे धान का रकबा बना खेत का रकबा 8.8 हेक्टेयर कर दिया गया था। इस तरह करीब 21 एकड़ जमीन पर फर्जी धान खरीदी की तैयारी की गई थी। लेकिन मामले का खरीदी के पहले ही दिन 1 दिसंबर को भंडाफोड़ गया ओर दोनों बाबू व ऑपरेटर दोनों को तत्काल सस्पेंड कर दिया गया था। इसकी आदिम जाति सेवा सहकारी समिति बांदे के अध्यक्ष संत राम पवार ने जांच कराई। जिसमें आरोप सही पाए जाने के बाद 23 जनवरी को फरार फर्जी लेखापाल सुब्रत मल्लिक को बर्खास्त करने का आदेश जारी कर दिया।

एेसे पकड़ी गई थी लेखापाल व ऑपरेटर की गड़बड़ी
मामला तूल पकड़ने के बाद तहसीलदार पखांजूर द्वारा लैम्पस बांदे से जानकारी मांगी गई थी। जिस पर डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर राधिका निर्मलकर ने डाटा ऑनलाइन निकाला जिसमें रकबा 8.8 हेक्टेयर दर्ज था। लेकिन ऑपरेटर द्वारा इस डाटा को एक्स्ल शीट में लेकर रकबा कम कर पखांजूर तहसीलदार कार्यालय भेज दिया। जिस गड़बड़ी को तहसीलदार ने पकड़ ली।

भास्कर की खबर पर हुई जांच, फिर हुआ बर्खास्त
मामला सामने आने के बाद दैनिक भास्कर ने इसकी पड़ताल कर 6 दिसंबर को योग्यता चपरासी की बना दिया लिपिक, 5 साल करता रहा नौकरी शीर्षक के साथ प्रमुखता से खबर प्रकाशित की थी। इसे लेकर उप पंजीयक सहकारी संस्थाएं उत्तर बस्तर कांकेर ने इसी शीर्षक के साथ संबंधित सक्षम अधिकारी को जांच के लिए लिखा। जिस पर सहकारी विस्तार अधिकारी द्वारा जांच कर प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत किया गया। जिसमें पाया गया कि लेखापाल सुब्रत मल्लिक को पदोन्नति का माप दंड पूर्ण नहीं होने के बाद भी लेखापाल पर पदोन्नत किया गया। जबकि सेवा नियम के अनुसार पदोन्नति के पूर्व सुब्रत मल्लिक को स्नातक की उपाधि प्राप्त होनी चाहिए थी। लेकिन वह 2012 में हायर सेकेंडरी उत्तीर्ण हुआ है। इसके साथ ही पदोन्नति के लिए के पांच वर्ष की सेवा देना अनिवार्य होने के बावजूद एक साल में ही लेखापाल नियुक्त कर दिया गया। आरोप सही पाए जाने पर सुब्रत मल्लिक को बर्खास्त कर दिया गया।

लेखापाल की योग्यता पर भी उठने लगे थे सवाल
इसके साथ ही लेखापाल की योग्यता को लेकर सवाल उठने लगे। विभिन्न संगठनों द्वारा आरोप लगाया गया था कि चपरासी को बिना योग्यता के लेखापाल बना दिया गया है। जांच में पाया गया कि लेखापाल पदोन्नति का मापदंड पूरा नहीं करता।

लेखापाल व ऑपरेटर के खिलाफ दर्ज ठगी का केस
बांदे थाना में लेखापाल व केंद्र प्रभारी सुब्रत मल्लिक तथा डाटा एंट्री आपरेटर राधिका निर्मलकर के खिलाफ ठगी व धोखाधड़ी समेत पांच धाराओं के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। जिसमें धारा 420, 467, 468, 471 तथा 34 शामिल है। बांदे थाना प्रभारी उमेश पाटिल ने कहा कि दोनों को गिरफ्तार की कोशिश जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser