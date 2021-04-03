पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर आगमन:50 हजार किमी की अहिंसा यात्रा पूरी कर कांकेर पहुंचे आचार्य महाश्रमण

कांकेर2 घंटे पहले
  • महाश्रमण ने कहा- शरीर को बुढ़ापा पीड़ित करे उससे पहले ही कर लें धर्म-कर्म, प्रयास होना चाहिए कि धर्म का पालन अधिक हो, समय रहते धर्म से जुड़ना है जरूरी

50 हजार किमी की अहिंसा यात्रा पूरी कर आचार्य महाश्रमण जी गुरुवार को कांकेर पहुंचे। यहां उनका भव्य स्वागत किया गया। प्रवचन देते आचार्य जी ने कहा इंसान सोचता है कि बुढ़ापे में वह धर्म के काम करेगा लेकिन बुढ़ापे में शरीर साथ नहीं देता तथा दूसरों के भरोसे हो जाता है। यही कारण है इंसान को समय रहते ही धर्म कर लेना चाहिए। आचार्यजी की अहिंसा यात्रा का काफिला सुबह 10 बजे शहर के बाफना लान पहुंचा। यहां आचार्य जी का स्वागत करने जैन समाज के अलावा अन्य समाज के लोग, जनप्रतिनिधी तथा अफसर भी बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे थे। स्वागत के बाद सुबह 11 प्रवचन देते आचार्य जी ने कहा यह शरीर एक नौका है और शरीर में जो जीव है वह नाविक है। यह संसार एक सागर है जिसे शरीर रूपी नौका द्वारा पार करना है। शरीर एक साधन है। यह शरीर पाप का साधन भी बन सकता है और इसमें धर्म की स्थापना भी की जा सकती है। प्रयास होना चाहिए कि शरीर से धर्म का पालन अधिक हो। इसके लिए जरूरी है मनुष्य समय रहते धर्म से जुड़ जाए। जितनी जल्दी मनुष्य धर्म से जुड़ेगा उतनी जल्दी वह अधर्म करने से बचना शुरू कर देगा। प्रयास किया जाना चाहिए की जब तक शरीर को बुढ़ापा पीड़ित करना शुरू न कर दे उससे पहले सेवा कार्य तथा धर्म कर लेना चाहिए। बुढ़ापे में जब शरीर में बीमारियां लग जाती है तो शरीर अक्षम्य हो जाता है। तब शरीर धर्म, साधना व सेवा के लिए साथ नहीं दे पाता है। इंद्रियां कमजोर हो जाती है। शरीर लाचार हो जाए, दूसराें के सहारे चलना न पड़े उससे पहले धर्म कर लेना चाहिए। लोगो को उपवास भी करना चाहिए लेकिन इसके लिए भी जरूरी है की शरीर के निर्बल हो जाने से पहले ही उपवास कर लेना चाहिए। जब शरीर अक्ष्यम हो जाए तब डाक्टर भी उपवास करने मना करते हैं। मनुष्य को शरीर का बढ़िया उपयोग करना चाहिए। यह देवों का शरीर है। गृहस्थों को आत्म कल्याण के लिए सोचना चाहिए। धर्म चिंतन करना चाहिए। जन्म दिवस हर वर्ष आता है जिसमे लोग खुशी मनाते हैं, लेकिन यह भी ध्यान रखें हमारे शरीर का एक वर्ष कम भी हो जाता है। इस कारण जागरूक रहें धर्म की स्थापना करें। भगवान महावीर में काफी ज्यादा संयम था।

पूरे देश से श्रद्धालु दर्शन करने पहुंचे कांकेर
महाश्रमण जी का दर्शन करने प्रदेश ही नहीं पुरे देश से श्रद्घालु कांकेर पहुंचे। प्रदेश के कोरबा, रायपुर, कोंडागांव,जगदलपुर, बालोद, धमतरी, लखनपुरी, भानुप्रतापपुर, संबलपुर, केशकाल, सरायपाली,सरोना, नरहरपुर, चारामा, दल्ली राजहरा के अलावा इंदौर, चेन्नई से भी लोग पहुंचे।

महाश्रमण जी का स्वागत करने यहां से पहुंचे लोग
कांकेर आगमन पर स्वागत करने कांकेर विधायक शिशुपाल शोरी, कलेक्टर चंदन कुमार, एसपी एमआर आहिरे, पूर्व अपेक्स बैंक चेयरमैन महावीर सिंह राठौर, नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष सरोज ठाकुर, पूर्व पालिका अध्यक्ष जितेंद्र ठाकुर, भाजपा नेता आलोक ठाकुर, राजीव लोचन सिंह, विजय साहू, डाॅ. देवेंद्र साहू पहुंचे थे।

साधु-संतों के साथ आचार्य जी ने किया नगर भ्रमण
आचार्य महाश्रमण ने साधुओं के साथ नगर भ्रमण किया। अपरान्ह 4 बजे आचार्य जी की नगर भ्रमण यात्रा सिंगारभाठ से शुरू होकर शहर के मेनरोड होते गोविंदपुर सेंटमाईकल स्कूल पहुंची। रास्ते में पटेल कोसरिया समाज, सिंध समाज, देवांगन समाज, कायस्थ समाज, माहेश्वरी समाज, जैन संगठन, आरएसएस, प्रयास समाज सेवी संस्था, प्रजापति ब्रम्हकुमारी परिवार ने स्वागत किया। नए बसस्टैंड के पास कांकेर नगरपालिका परिषद ने भी स्वागत किया।

