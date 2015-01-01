पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व:उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर हवन के बाद किया दीपदान

कांकेर
  • पर्व की शुरुअात नहाय खाय रस्म से हुई थी, शुक्रवार शाम ढलते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया

छठ पर्व के तहत शनिवार को श्रद्घालु महिलाओं ने सुबह तालाब तट पहुंच उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर पूजन करने के बाद निर्जला उपवास तोड़ा। महिलाओं ने संतान तथा परिवार के खुशहाली के लिए प्रार्थना की। इस अवसर पर महिलाओं ने दीपदान भी किया। शहर के डंडिया तालाब, कंकालिन तालाब के अलावा ग्राम व्यासकोंगेरा नदी तट में बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्घालु पूजन करने जमा हुए। छठ पर्व की शुरुआत बुधवार को नहाय खाय रस्म से हुई थी। शुक्रवार शाम महिलाओ ने ढलते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर पूजन किया था। शनिवार सुबह महिलाओं ने उगते सूर्य को अध्र्य देकर पूजन किया। महिलाओं ने तालाब तथा नदी तटों में गन्ना के मंडप भी बनाए थे। ठेकुआ के साथ विभिन्न प्रकार के फल चढ़ाकर छठ माता का पूजन किया। नदी तट में पूजन के साथ हवन करते नदी में दीपदान भी किया। पूजन के बाद महिलाओं ने नदी तट में ही प्रसाद ग्रहण कर व्रत तोड़ा। कौशिल्या गुप्ता, कविता गुप्ता, रीना गुप्ता, प्रिया गुप्ता, नेहा गुप्ता, विनीता गुप्ता, ममता गुप्ता ने कहा इस पर्व पर काफी आस्था है और प्रतिवर्ष परिवार की सुख समृद्घि के लिए 36 घंटे निर्जला व्रत रखते छठ माता के साथ भगवान सूर्य की उपासना करते हैं। पूजन के साथ गाए पारंपरिक गीत : कंकालिन तालाब तट में महिलाएं और उनके परिजन पूजा करने सुबह शाम 4 बजे पहुंच गए तथा सुबह 7 बजे तक पूजन हुआ। छठ पर्व के अंतिम दिन परिजन बाजा गाजा के साथ तालाब तट पहुंचे और पूजन किया। कंकालिनपारा की माला तिवारी, अंकिता तिवारी, प्रिया शर्मा, अनीता, राजकुमारी शर्मा, रागिनी शर्मा ने कहा छठ पर्व पर उनकी काफी आस्था है। पूजन के साथ महिलाओं ने पारंपरिक लोकगीत भी गाए।

उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ पर्व का समापन
भानुप्रतापपुर | चार दिवसीय छठ पर्व का समापन शनिवार को उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ हुआ। नगर के राजा तालाब में महिलाओं ने विशेष रूप से छठ पर पूजा अर्चना की। श्रध्दालु अलसुबह राजा तालाब पहुंचकर तालाब के पानी में जाकर उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। इस दौरान नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष सुनील बबला पाढ़ी, बीरेंद्र सिंह ठाकुर, नरेंद्र कुलदीप, जया विजय धामेचा, सीमासेन गुप्ता, एसडीओपी अमोलक सिंह ढिल्लो भी शामिल होकर पूजा अर्चना की।

