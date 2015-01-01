पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाथी-भालू से परेशानी:कुत्तों के भौंकने से नाराज हाथियों ने मकान तोड़ा इधर शहर के मांझापारा में भालू ने मचाया आतंक

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
  • किसान का परिवार घटना से डरा सहमा है, इधर वनविभाग नुकसान का आंकलन करवा रहा

गांव में हाथियों का तो शहर में भालुओं की दहशत बढ़ती जा रही है। बीतीरात कुर्रूटोला में किसान के घर हाथियों ने हमला बोल जमकर तोड़फोड़ की। खौफजदा परिवार पूरी रात घर में दुबका रहा। कच्ची दीवार के आड़ में छिपे परिवार की रूह इसलिए कांप रही थी कि कहीं हाथी दीवार तोड़ अंदर न आ जाएं। बीतीरात कर्रूटोला की घटना से अब बस्तियों में हाथियों का खतरा मंडराने लगा है। इधर कांकेर शहर के बीच मांझापारा के एक मकान में भालुओं के घुसने की खबर से शहरवासियों में दहशत बढ़ती जा रही है।
चारामा के रतेडीह जंगल में पिछले दो दिनों से डेरा डाले चंदा हाथी दल ने शनिवार 21 नवंबर को आगे चलना शुरू किया। कुरूटोला बस्ती से लगे जंगल पहुंचने पर हाथियों को देख बस्ती के कुत्ते भौंकने लगे। अबतक सुना गया था कुत्ता भौंकता है लेकिन हाथी अपने रास्ते चलता है। लेकिन कुर्रूटोला में यह कहावत उल्टी साबित हो गई। लगातार कुत्तों के भौंकने से हाथी आक्रोशित हो गए और वे जंगल छोड़ बस्ती की ओर आने लगे तो कुत्तों ने और भौंकना शुरू किया जिसके बाद हाथी उन्हें दौड़ाने लगे। कुछ कुत्ते किसान बलदेव पिता घस्सुराम के मकान के पास पहुंचे जिनके पीछे हाथी भी पहुंच गए और तोडफ़ोड़ शुरू कर दी। इस दौरान किसान व उसका परिवार कच्चे मकान के अंदर ही था। हाथी ने आंगन में रखे सामान में तोडफ़ोड़ शुरू कर दी। किसान की बैलगाड़ी को तोड़ तहस नहस कर दिया। चक्के भी दूर तक ढुला दिए। कुछ हाथी किसान के मकान को तोडऩे लगे। सामने की एक दीवार तोड़ खपरैल वाली छत भी तोड़ दी। पूरे घटनाक्रम में अंदर कमरे में किसान अपने परिवार के साथ एक कच्ची दीवार के आड़ छिपा रहा। हाथी वहां से वापस हुए तब किसान ने राहत की सांस ली और सुबह बाहर आया। किसान का परिवार घटना से डरा सहमा है। वनविभाग नुकसान का आंकलन करवा रहा है।
पटाखा फोडऩे से रास्ता भटके हाथी : पिछले दो दिनों से हाथी रतेडीह जंगल में थे। रात में जब चलना शुरू किए तो निकट ही बालोद जिले की सीमा बसे गांव के ग्रामीण पटाखा फोडऩे लगे ताकी हाथी उनके गांव की ओर नहीं आएं।

मांझापारा में घर में घुसे भालू
पिछले कुछ दिनों से शहर के बीच भालुओं का झुंड घूम रहा है। बीतीरात एक बार फिर मांझापारा में मधु पेंटर्स के सामने मकान में दीवार फांद तीन भालू घुस आए। जानकारी मकान मालिक ईश्वर यादव को भी नहीं थी। सुबह सीसीटीवी कैमरा देखने के बाद जानकारी हुई। घटना को लेकर मकान मालिक व आसपास घर वाले डरे हुए हैं।
भालुओं ने सड़कों पर लगाई दौड़
पिछले कई दिनों से भालू शहर की सड़कों पर दौड़ लगा रहे हैं। रात में पुराना कम्यूनिटी हाल, पुलिस पेट्रोल पंप, गिल्ली चौक, पुराना बसस्टेंड के आसपास सड़कों में देखा गया। बीतीरात भी कोठारी पेट्रोल पंप से ऊपर नीचे रोड की ओर सड़कों में घूमते देखे गए। शहरवासियों ने तत्काल भालुओं को पकड़ जंगल में छोडऩे मांग की है।

संकट के समय आग और पटाखे का करें इस्तेमाल
हाथी को देख अनावश्यक पटाखा फोडऩे की घटना सामने आने के बाद वनविभाग चारामा ने ग्रामीणों को समझाईश दी है कि संकट के समय व वन विभाग की मौजूदगी में ही पटाखा व आग का इस्तेमाल करें। अनावश्यक पटाखा फोडऩे से हाथी और आक्रोशित होकर बस्ती में घुस सकते हैं। घर पर यदि महुआ शराब है तो उसे बाहर रख दें। हाथी महुआ शराब की गंध पाकर घर में घुसने वहां तोडफ़ोड़ करते हैं।

