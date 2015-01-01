पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंवला नवमी:आंवला पेड़ में लगाया हल्दी का लेप, फिर वहीं बैठ किया भोजन

कांकेर2 घंटे पहले
  • जनकपुर वार्ड में महिलाओं व बच्चो ने सुबह 10 बजे सामूहिक पूजन किया, आंवला पेड़ में भगवान विष्णु का वास मानते हैं

अंचल में आंवला नवमी पर्व हर्षोल्लास से मनाया गया। श्रद्धालुओं ने आंवला पेड़ की विधिविधान से पूजा अर्चना की। मंदिर परिसरों में आंवला पेड़ों की पूजा करने बड़ी संख्या में लोग पहुंचे। आंवला नवमी पर्व मनाने महिलाएं सुबह से पूजा की तैयारियों में जुटी रही। जिन घरों में आंवला का पेड़ है वहां अड़ोस पड़ोस की महिलाएं एकत्रित हुई तथा सामूहिक रूप से पूजन किया। आंवला पेड़ की पूजा कर श्रृंगार सामान सामग्री चढ़ाई। आंवला पेड़ में हल्दी का लेप लगाकर धागा बांधकर पूजन किया। आंवला पेड़ में भगवान विष्णु का वास माना जाता है। जनकपुर वार्ड में महिलाओं व बच्चो ने सुबह 10 बजे सामूहिक पूजन किया। दोपहर को महिलाओं व बच्चों ने आंवला पेड़ के नीचे बैठकर भोजन किया। पूजा कर रही माया दुबे, चांदनी दुबे, वैदेही शुक्ला, वंदना शुक्ला, उज्जवला दीवान, सुषमा खुसरो, नेहा ने कहा आंवला नवमी पर्व पर आंवला पेड़ की पूजा कर उसके नीचे बैठ भोजन करने का महत्व है। शांतिनगर वार्ड में बड़े कंकालिन मंदिर परिसर में मंदिर समिति सदस्यों के साथ महिलाओं ने पूजन किया और परिवार के साथ सभी की खुशहाली की कामना की। कंकालिन मंदिर समिति ने कार्तिक पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर भी आंवला पेड़ की पूजा करने का निर्णय लिया है। कंकालिन मंदिर समिति संरक्षक डीएन भंडारी, सदस्य विजय साहू, रामविलाश यादव के साथ जागेश्वरी पटेल, मानबती चक्रधारी, सुनीता यादव, चंद्रिका साहू, रामकली चक्रधारी ने कहा आंवला पेड़ में भगवान विष्णु का वास माना जाता है और इस दिन पूजा करने से काफी पुण्य की प्राप्ति होती है।

पूजा अर्चना कर परिवार की सुख समृध्दि मांगी
भानुप्रतापपुर | आंवला नवमी सोमवार को अंचल में मनाया गया। इस मौके पर महिलाओं ने परिवार के साथ आंवला वृक्ष की पूजा अर्चना कर सुख-समृद्धि की कामना की। इसके बाद पेड़ के नीचे बैठकर परिवार के साथ प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। महिलाओं ने बताया इस दिन भगवान विष्णु आंवले के वृक्ष में निवास करते हैं। इस पर्व पर व्रत रखकर आंवला वृक्ष की पूजा अर्चना कर पेड़ के छांव में बैठकर भोजन करने से रोगों का नाश होता है। भानबेड़ा के आयुर्वेदिक औषाधालय में भी सरपंच जागेश्वर नरेटी के उपस्थिति में पूजा अर्चना किया गया। इस मौके पर डॉ. अवधिया ने आंवला पेड़ की महत्व की जानकारी लोगों को दी।

