कोरोनाकाल में शक्ति प्रदर्शन:निर्माणाधीन सड़क पर जैसे-जैसे भाजयुमो की रैली आगे बढ़ी शहर में लगता गया जाम

कांंकेर2 घंटे पहले
  • भाजयुमो नेताओं ने प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के सामने भीड़ जुटाकर उड़ाई नियमों की धज्जियां

भाजयुमो नेताओं की ओर से नियमों के खिलाफ रैली निकलने के बाद प्रशासनिक महकमे में भी हड़कंप मच गया। प्रशासन जानकारी जुटाते रिपोर्ट तैयार करने में जुट गया। भाजयुमों की ओर से प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के आगमन पर रैली निकालने की सूचना एसडीएम कार्यालय को दी गई थी लेकिन एसडीएम कार्यालय से कोई अनुमति नहीं दी गई है। एहतियात के तौर पर रैली के दौरान वहां कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने तहसीलदार व पुलिस अफसरों को नियुक्त जरूर किया गया था। सोमवार को भाजयुमो प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के प्रथम शहर आगमन पर निकली रैली में बिना मास्क लगाए दो सौ से अधिक बाइक में सवार युवा मोर्चा कार्यकर्ताओं का काफिला आगे आगे चलता रहा। पीछे एक ही गाड़ी में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाते भाजयुमो अध्यक्ष के साथ जिले के भाजपा तथा भाजयुमो नेता सवार थे। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष सतीश लाटिया को छोड़ अन्य किसी भी भाजपाई ने बिना मास्क लगाए प्रदर्शन करते साबित कर दिया कि कोरोना के प्रति वे गंभीर नहीं हैं। इधर शहर के निर्माणाधीन सड़क पर जैसे जैसे रैली आगे बढ़ी पूरे शहर में जाम लग गया। पुराना बसस्टैंड से लेकर ऊपर-नीचे रोड तक यही स्थिति बनती रही। शक्ति प्रदर्शन के लिए जगह जगह कार्यकर्ता नारेबाजी करने रूकते जिससे वहां जाम लगता रहता। अध्यक्ष के वाहन के पीछे भी चार पहिया वाहनों का लंबा काफिला चलता रहा। अनुमति नहीं दी गई थी : एसडीएम यूएस बंदे ने बताया रैली के आयोजकों ने सिर्फ सूचना दी थी। प्रशासन की ओर से किसी प्रकार अनुमति नहीं दी गई है। वहां तहसीलदार व एसडीओपी की ड्यूटी लगाई थी जिनसे कोरोना काल में निकली रैली के संबंध में रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है। रिपोर्ट के आधार पर आगे कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

पहले ही परेशान हैं लोग गली और सड़कें भी जाम
शहर में सड़क निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। इससे पहले ही शहर की यातायात व्यवस्था चरमराई हुई है। सोमवार को निकली रैली ने पूरी व्यवस्था ही बिगाड़ दी। आलम यह था कि मेनरोड जाम होने के बाद लोगों ने इस मुसीबत से बचने शहर की अन्य सड़कों व गलियों की ओर रूख किया तो वहां भी जाम लग गया।

सूचना देेने का नया प्रचलन
रैली व अन्य सामूहिक कार्यक्रमों को आयोजित करने प्रशासन की अनुमति जरूरी है। तकनीकी तौर पर ऐसे कार्यक्रमों में 50 से अधिक लोगों के जमा होने की प्रशासन अनुमति नहीं देता है। इसके चलते एक प्रचलन-सा बन चुका है कि प्रशासन को इसकी सूचना दे दो और नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाते रैली व कार्यक्रम संपन्न कर लो।

