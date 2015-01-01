पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नक्सलियों का सच:अपना बेटा बनाने का लालच देकर युवाओं को ले जाते हैं बड़े नक्सली, बड़ा पद दे भी दें तो रखवाते हैं तेल साबुन का हिसाब

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुठभेड़ में मारे गए नक्सलियों के शव लेने जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे उनके परिजनों और ग्रामीणों से भास्कर की बातचीत...

खालिद अख्तर खान | पतकालबेड़ा में हुई मुठभेड़ में मारे गए नक्सलियों की शिनाख्त होने के साथ ही बड़े नक्सलियों के कई राज का खुलासा भी हुआ। शव लेने पहुंचने ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि इलाके के बड़े नक्सली तरह तरह के लालच देकर उन्हें नक्सली संगठन में शामिल होने कहते हैं। दबाव बनाते हैं। 15 साल पहले मुठभेड़ में मारे गए नक्सली गुड्‌डू सलाम को भी इसी तरह का लालच दिया गया था। जिसके बाद वह नक्सली संगठन में चला गया। लेकिन वहां वह सिर्फ खाने पीने के सामान व तेल साबुन का ही हिसाब रखता था।
सोमवार को पतकालबेड़ा व कोसरोंड के निकट हुए मुठभेड़ में मारे गए नक्सलियों की पहचान किसाकोड़ो एरिया कमेटी के प्लाटून नंबर 17 के उपकमांडर गुड्डु सलाम 26 वर्ष मेचानार थाना आमाबेड़ा, मिलट्री कंपनी नंबर पांच बी का सदस्य बदरू उइके 25 वर्ष कमकानार गंगालूर बीजापुर तथा मिलिट्री कंपनी नंबर 5 की सदस्या ज्योति कोरसा 22 वर्ष पति लिंगू निवासी दक्षिण बस्तर के रूप में पहचान की गई है। वाट्सएप में वायरल फोटो व घटना के बाद गुड्डू सलाम व बदरू उइके के परिवार के लोग जिला अस्पताल शव पर दावा करते उसे लेने पहुंचे। ग्रामीणों ने बताया गुड्डू सलाम 15 साल पहले नक्सलियों के साथ चला गया था।
इस दौरान गांव में नक्सली सरिता व कमलेश रोज आना जाना करते थे। मेचानार समेत आसपास के गांव में युवाओं को जमा कर उन्हें तरह तरह के लालच देते थे। गुड्डृ के ही एक रिश्तेदार ने बताया कमलेश उसे भी अपने साथ ले जाना चाहता था। कहता था कि बेटे की रह रखेगा। लोग उसे कमलेश का बेटा कहेंगे। हर तरफ उसकी धाक होगी। लेकिन वह नहीं गया। इसी लालच में गुड्डु नक्सलियों के साथ चला गया। उसे जरूर बड़ा पद दिया गया। लेकिन उससे संगठन में तेल साबुन व खाने पीने का हिसाब ही रखने कहा जाता था। संगठन में फैसले व रकम बड़े नक्सली लेते व रखते थे।

गुड्‌डू के परिवार से ही चार लोग गए, एक ही वापस लौटी
मेचानार व उसके आस पास के गांव के कुछ युवक युवतियां नक्सली बहकावे में आकर चलीं गईं। इनमें गुड्‌डू के परिवार के ही चार लोग शामिल थे। इसमें चचेरा भाई फूल सिंग सलाम कोनगुड़ कोंडागांव के जंगल में मुठभेड़ में मारा गया। परिवार की व गुड्डू की मौसी सुदनी कावड़े का भी सालों से कोई पता नहीं है। बताया जाता है वह दक्षिण बस्तर में मुठभेड़ में मारी गई। परिवार की मनाय बाई ही संगठन से वापस आई। जिसका विवाह हुआ और वह अब पारिवारिक जीवन जी रही है।
बेटे की लाश देख मां की भर आईं आंखें
गुड्डू की मां कोलेबाई को उम्मीद थी उसका बेटा एक दिन वापस आ जाएगा। गोंडी बोलने वाली कोलेबाई अपने परिवार को यही कहती थी। लेकिन उसे उम्मीद नहीं थी कि बेटा इस हालत में वापस आएगा। जिसे लेने उसे घंटों अस्पताल के मरच्युरी रूम के बाहर बैठे रहना होगा। पोस्ट मार्टम के बाद जब गुड्डृ की लाश काले पालीथीन में लपेट बाहर निकाली गई तो उसे देख मां की आंख भर आई। वाहन पर लाश रखने के बाद उसे वह घंटों देखते रही। इसके साथ गुड्डू की भाभी व चचेरा भाई भी पहुंचा था।

नक्सलियों ने ऐसा ब्रेन वॉश किया कि समर्पण के लिए नहीं हुआ तैयार
ग्रामीणों व रिश्तेदारों ने बताया गुड्डू कभी कभार ही घर आया करता था। वह भी दस से 15 मिनट के लिए ही। पिछले एक साल से तो वह आया ही नहीं। नक्सली उसका ऐसा ब्रेन वाश कर दिए थे कि उसे कई बार वापस आने व समर्पण करने कहा गया। लेकिन वह इसके लिए तैयार नहीं हुआ। कहता था यदि वह पुलिस में गया तो उसका संगठन कमजोर पड़ जाएगा।

पत्नी की मौत के बाद जंगलों में भटकते बदरु बन गया नक्सली
कमकानार के बदरु की नक्सली बनने की भी अपनी कहानी है। 2004 में उसकी पत्नी की बीमारी से मौत हो गई। इसके बाद वह घर पर नहीं रहता था। जब सलवा जुडू़म शुरू हुआ तो पूरा परिवार शिविर व अन्य जगहों पर रहने लगा। उसी दौरान बदरू जंगल में घुमने लगा और परिवार को एक दिन पता चला कि वह नक्सली बन गया। फिर वह परिवार में लौट कर वापस नहीं आया। सोशल मीडिया में जब उसकी फोटो देखे तब उसका छोटा भाई व भतीजा शव लेने कांकेर पहुंचे।

नक्सलियों ने कहा- तकनीकी कारणों से हमला फेल
इधर कोयलीबेड़ा के जंगल में नक्सलियों ने कोसरोंडा में मारे गए नक्सलियों को शहीद बताते पर्चा जारी किया है। इसमें कहा गया है जंगल व खनिज का दोहन करने सरकार रेल लाइन बना रही है। इसे रोकने फोर्स पर हमला किया लेकिन तकनीकी कारणों से हमला फेल हो गया और उनके तीन साथी मारे गए। जिन्हें नक्सलियों ने शहीद कामरेड बता श्रद्धांजलि भी दी है। पर्चा उत्तर बस्तर डिवीजन कमेटी के प्रवक्ता सुखदेव कवड़ो की ओर से जारी किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें