कार्रवाई:ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने की नाकेबंदी, लापरवाह 27 चालकों में आरक्षक भी पकड़ा गया

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में लगातार बढ़ती सड़क दुर्घटनाएं व मौत के आंकड़ों पर अंकुश लगाने एक बार फिर ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने लापरवाह वाहन चालकों के खिलाफ धड़ल्ले से कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। इस कड़ी में गुरूवार को शहर के निकट दुधावा मार्ग में हटकुल नदी के निकट ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने मोबाइल चेक पोस्ट लगा वाहनों की जांच पड़ताल की। इसमें पकड़े गए लापरवाह चालकों में पुलिस का एक आरक्षक भी शामिल था। जो बिना हेलमेट की बाइक चला रहा था। पुलिस ने उसका भी चालान काट कार्रवाई की। इस दौरान मार्ग से आने जाने वाली सभी वाहनों की जांच की गई। इसमें 27 ऐसे लापरवाह चालक मिले जो यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करते हुए वाहनों रफ्तार के साथ सड़कों में दौड़ा रहे थे। इसमें बिना हेलमेट बाइक सवार, बिना लाइसेंस, तीन सवारी के अलावा चार पहिया वाहन में बिना सीट बेल्ट के वाहन चलाते चालक शामिल थे। सभी कुल 6 हजार रुपए जुर्माना वसूल किया। इसके साथ ही दोबारा यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी। जो आरक्षक पकड़ा गया वह अपने वाहन में पुलिस आरक्षक लिखा रखा था। कुछ बाइक चालक हेलमेट को साईड में टांग कर बाइक चलाते पकड़े गए। हालांकि पुलिस ने इनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई तो नहीं की लेकिन हैंडल व अन्य जगहों पर टंगे हेलमेट को निकाल उन्हें मौके पर ही पहना समझाइश दी। अन्य वाहनों चालकों को भी नियमों का पालन करने, हेलमेट पहनने तथा सीट बेल्ट लगाने की समझाईश दी। इस कार्रवाई में इंचार्ज टीआई रोशन कौशिक, एएसआई केआर रावत व उनकी पूरी टीम शामिल थी।

