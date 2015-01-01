पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:सारवंडी में घर की बाड़ी में भालू के दो बच्चों के मिले शव, शहद के चक्कर में पेड़ से गिरने की आशंका

कांकेर/दुधावाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भालुओं के शरीर में अंदरूनी चोटें आईं, दोनों भालुओं के शव का पोस्ट मार्टम कराया गया

नरहरपुर के गांव सारवंडी में घर के पीछे बाड़ी में दो भालुओं का शव संदिग्ध अवस्था में पाया गया। भालुओं के शरीर में अंदरूनी चोटें पाई गई है। मामला संदिग्ध होने के कारण वन विभाग ने दोनों भालुओं के शव का पोस्ट मार्टम कराया है। घटनास्थल को देख वन विभाग आशंका जता रहा है कि शहद के चक्कर में पेड़ से गिरने के कारण दोनों भालुओं की मौत हुई होगी। मौत के सही कारणों को जानने के लिए पोस्ट मार्टम रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। सरोना वनपरिक्षेत्र के गांव सारवंडी में शनिवार सुबह नारायण साहू के बाड़ी में दो शावक भालुओं के शव देखे गए। दोनों बाड़ी में मादा भालू के साथ भोजन की तलाश में घुसे थे। इन्हें रात 11 बजे परिवार के लोगों ने देखा था। सुबह दो भालुओं की लाश मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई और ग्रामीणों की भीड़ जमा हो गई। सूचना मिलते ही वन विभाग मौके पर पहुंचा और दोनों भालुओं के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए नरहरपुर पहुंचाया। मामला संदेहास्पद होने के कारण यहां तीन डाक्टरों की टीम से भालुओं के शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराना था। एक डाॅक्टर मुख्यालय से बाहर होने के कारण दो डाॅक्टरों की टीम ने पोस्टमार्टम किया। दोपहर बाद दोनों भालुओं के शव का वनविभाग ने नरहरपुर के वन विभाग डिपो परिसर में अंतिम संस्कार किया।

पिछले 31 महीने में 20 भालुओं की मौत हो चुकी

  • 6 अप्रैल 2018- नरहरपुर के ढ़ोड़कावाही में भालू को जिंदा जलाया।
  • 30 जून- कोड़ेजुंगा में राईसमिल के पीछे संदिग्ध परिस्थिति में मृत मिला भालू।
  • 11 अगस्त- कोदाभाट में करेंट से भालू की मौत।
  • 16 अक्टूबर- चारामा के टहकापार में कुएं में मृत मिला भालू।
  • 22 अक्टूबर-चारामा के पिपरौद में कुएं में गिरा भालू।
  • 20 जनवरी 2019- हाटकोंगेरा में दो भालुओं की संदिग्ध मौत।
  • 31 जनवरी- ठेलकाबोड़ में कुएं में गिरने से दो भालू शावकों की मौत।
  • 9 फरवरी - नेशनल हाईवे में बाबू कोहका के निकट सड़क हादसे में भालू की मौत।
  • 5 मई- किशनपुरी में जंगल से लगे एक खेत में मादा भालू की मौत।
  • 8 मई- सारांडा में दो लोगों की जान लेने वाले भालू को ग्रामीणों ने मारा।
  • 15 मई - नरहरपुर के लिलवापहर में पेड़ में चढ़े भालू की डंगालियों में फंस कर हुई मौत।
  • 17 जून- कोदागांव में करेंट के चपेट में आने से तीन भालुओं की मौत।
  • 3 अक्टूबर - कोड़ेजुंगा में पेड़ से गिरकर भालू की मौत।
  • 18 अक्टूबर 2020 - हाटकोंगेरा में आवास पारा सड़क पर मादा भालू का शव मिला।
  • 21 नवंबर - सारवंडी में दो भालुओं की मौत।

मादा भालू के खूंखार होने से सुरक्षा के लिए कराई मुनादी
बच्चों के मरने के बाद मादा भालू उन्हें तलाश करने बस्ती में भटकेगी। बच्चों के नहीं मिलने से उसके खूंखार होने की आशंका है। बच्चों को ढूंढने वह घटनास्थल भी पहुंचेगी जिससे अब बस्ती के लोगों पर खतरा मंडराने लगा। वन विभाग ने सारवंडी के अलावा आसपास के गांव में सतर्क रहने व सुरक्षा के लिए मुनादी कराई है। यदि मादा भालू कहीं घुसती है तो तत्काल सूचना वनविभाग का देने कहा गया है।

31 महीने में 20 भालुओं की मौत लेकिन कभी कार्रवाई नहीं
जिले में पिछले 31 मही-नो में 20 भालुओं की अलग अलग कारणों से मौतें हुई हैं। कुछ में मौत का कारण हादसा है तो कुछ लोगों की लापरवाही तथा गुस्से के शिकार हुए। ढोड़कावाही व सारंडा में दो भालुओं को मारा गया था जबकि चार भालू की करेंट लगने से मौत हो गई। करेंट भी ग्रामीणों की लापरवाही से लगे हैं। इसके अलावा तीन भालू की लाश संदिग्ध अवस्था में मिली है। अन्य 11 भालुओं की कुआं में गिरने, पेड़ से गिरने व वाहनों के टक्कर से मौत हुई है।

7 महीने के थे मृत नर व मादा भालू
सरोना वनपरिक्षेत्र अधिकारी नंदलाल साहू ने बताया मृत भालुओं में एक नर व एक मादा थी। दोनों की उम्र 6 से 7 माह के बीच है। घटनास्थल को देखने से अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है कि दोनों भालुओं की मौत करीब 30 फीट ऊंचे पेड़ से गिरने से हुई है। भालू जहां गिरे हैं उसके ऊपर पेड़ पर मधुमक्खी का छत्ता है। आशंका है शहद के चक्कर में वे पेड़ में चढ़े और वहां से गिर गए। भालुओं को अंदरूनी चोटें आई होंगी। निकट ही मधुमक्खी का छत्ता भी पड़ा था। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही मौत का स्पष्ट कारण पता चल सकेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें