विकास कार्य:देवकोट में देव दशहरा के साथ बाउंड्रीवाॅल का लोकार्पण

दुर्गूकोंदल2 घंटे पहले
  • भंडारडिग्गी के डांगरा गांव के देवकोट में नागर मोहाटी देव दशहरा उत्सव मनाया गया

ग्राम पंचायत भंडारडिग्गी के ग्राम डांगरा के देवकोट में नागर मोहाटी देव दशहरा उत्सव का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें 12 गांव के नरेटी परिवार द्वारा डांगरा देवकोट में 14 भाई नरेटी परिवार समस्त आको मामा भूमकाल सगा समाज शामिल हुए। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि विधानसभा के उपाध्यक्ष मनोज सिंह मंडावी थे। देवी देवताओं का पूजा अर्चना कर देव दशहरा का शुभारंभ किया गया। इस मौके पर देव कोट डांगरा में नवनिर्मित बाउंड्री वॉल का लोकार्पण भी किया गया। मंडावी ने कहा किसी भी समाज द्वारा परंपरागत रूप से देवी देवताओं की पूजा अर्चना कर अपनी संस्कृति को बचाए रखना सर्व प्राथमिकता होती है। वही पूर्वजों द्वारा संस्कृति एक धरोहर के रूप में होती है, जिसे संरक्षित एवं परंपरागत रूप से बड़े बुजुर्गों का आशीर्वाद सामूहिक रूप से मिलना जुलना एवं कार्यक्रम आयोजित करना एक अपने आप में मिसाल है। उन्होंने लोगों से कोरोना को लेकर सतर्क रहने व पूरी सावधानी बरतने कहा। ्रसमाजजनों द्वारा छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा उपाध्यक्ष से देव कोट की बुनियादी समस्या के निराकरण की मांग की। इस पर उन्होंने विद्युत, नल जल एवं अन्य बुनियादी समस्याओं को शीघ्र पूरा करने की बात कही। इसके अलावा डांगरा में पहुंच मार्ग में सीसी रोड, भंडार डिग्गी में रंगमंच, ठाकुरपारा में रंगमंच, ग्राम पंचायत सुखई में सामुदायिक भवन देने की घोषणा की। कार्यक्रम में नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष सुनील बबला पाढी, ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र सिंह ठाकुर, शोपसिह आचला, विधायक प्रतिनिधि हुमन मरकाम, जिला पंचायत सदस्य अमिता उयके, जनपद सदस्य धनीराम धु्रव, मुकेश्वरी नरेटी, जोहन गावडे, शकुंतला नरेटी, देवलाल नरेटी, सविता उयके, रूमा राय, बृजलाल मरकाम, धनेश्वर नरेटी, दिनेश महावे आदि उपस्थित थे। इसी तरह पेन कड़ा खुटगांव गुट्टापर में पेन दशहरा मनाया गया। इसमें नांगेल मोहट बुढ़ाल पेन नरेटी परिवार का इष्ट देव मोहट बुढ़ा अर्जी विनती की गई। यहां विधायक मनोज मंडावी द्वारा नवनिर्मित रंग मंच भवन का लोकार्पण किया। इस मौके पर खुटगांव सरपंच सगनी बाई तुलावी, राजू दुग्गा आदि उपस्थित थे।

