मांग:जल्दी सड़क नहीं बनने से व्यापार होगा प्रभावित, दी चक्काजाम की चेतावनी

कांकेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के बीच से बनने वाली मेनरोड का निर्माण बेहद धीमी गति से हो रहा है। निर्माण कार्य धीमी गति से चलने से पूरे शहर का ट्रैफिक प्रभावित हो रहा है। 15 दिनों बाद दीपावली त्योहार है। सड़क नहीं बनने से व्यापारी प्रभावित होगा। भाजपा ने सड़क निर्माण की धीमी गति को लेकर नाराजगी व्यक्त करते जिला प्रशासन को ज्ञापन सौंपा तथा अल्टीमेटम देते कहा की सड़क निर्माण की गति में तेजी नहीं लाई गई मजबूरी में सड़क पर उतर चक्काजाम करना पड़ेगा। जिला भाजपा संगठन से जुड़े लोगों ने शहर के नया बसस्टैंड से रैली निकाली तथा नारेबाजी करते कलेक्टोरेट के लिए रवाना हुए जिन्हें नगर पालिका कार्यालय के पास ही बैरिकेड बना रोक लिया गया था। यहां सड़क निर्माण कार्य की धीमी गति को लेकर नाराजगी व्यक्त करते प्रदर्शन किया। मौके पर ज्ञापन लेने नायब तहसीलदार पहुंचे, लेकिन प्रदर्शनकारी कलेक्टर से ही भेंटकर ज्ञापन देने की मांग को लेकर अड़े रहे। इसके बाद 10 लोगों को कलेक्टोरेट जाने अनुमति दी गई।

चक्काजाम करना मजबूरी: जिला भाजपा अध्यक्ष
कांकेर जिला भाजपा अध्यक्ष सतीश लाटिया ने कहा शहर में सड़क निर्माण काम काफी धीमी गति से चल रहा है। प्रशासन तथा नेशनल हाईवे विभाग की लापरवाही से आज पुरा शहर परेशान है। सड़कों पर धूल तथा गड्ढों ने लोगों को परेशान कर रखा है। काम में तेजी नहीं लाई गई तो भाजपा कांकेर शहर की जनता के साथ सड़क पर उतर चक्काजाम करेगी। ज्ञापन सौंपने पूर्व विधायक सुमित्रा मारकोले, शहर मंडल अध्यक्ष दीपक खटवानी, सांसद प्रतिनिधी प्रकाश जोतवानी, राजीव लोचन सिंह, चंद्रप्रकाश ठाकुर, पप्पु मोटवानी, निर्मला नेताम, अन्नपूर्णा ठाकुर, अंशु शुक्ला, गिरधर यादव, दिलीप जायसवाल पहुंचे थे।

70 प्रतिशत काम पूरा, 30 नवंबर तक है समय
कांकेर नेशनल हाइवे एसडीओ संतोष नेताम ने कहा 30 नवंबर तक काम पूरा करने की समय अवधि है। फिलहाल 70 प्रतिशत काम पुरा हो चुका है। शहर के बीच ट्रेफिक लगातार होने तथा डायवर्सन रोड नहीं होने से काम में परेशानी आ रही है।

