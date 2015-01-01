पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:दहेज में मांगी कार और पांच लाख रुपए, नहीं मिले तो पत्नी से करने लगा अमानवीय हरकतें

कांकेर7 घंटे पहले
भानुप्रतापपुर के एक परिवार द्वारा दहेज के लिए न सिर्फ बहू को मानसिक रूप से प्रताडि़त किया बल्कि पति इसके लिए रात भर उसे अश£ील व भद्दी फिल्में दिखा उससे उसी तरह दबाव बनाकर अप्राकृतिक रूप से यौन संबंध बनाने लगा। इस ज्यादती के चलते पत्नी गंभीर रूप से बीमार हो गई। जिसे इलाज के लिए पति, सास व ससुर इलाज के लिए धमतरी के एक निजी अस्पताल में ले गए। लेकिन बहू पर दबाव बनाया गया कि डाक्टर को अप्राकृतिक कृत्य की बात नहीं बताना। नहीं तो ठीक नहीं होगा। मामला बर्दाश्त से बाहर हो गया तो पत्नी ने इसकी शिकायत महिला आयोग रायपुर से कर दी। मामला आयोग में पहुंचना तो उसने इस गंभीर व संगीन मामले पर तत्काल एक्शन लेते पुलिस को पति, सास, ससुर व देवर के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने कहा। डोकला चारामा की रहने वाले 26 साल की महिला ने शिकायत करते बताया कि उसकी शादी 19 अगस्त 2019 को भानुप्रतापपुर सलिहापारा निवासी भूपेंद्र साहू से हुई थी। शादी की रात फेरे के बाद जब सभी मेहमान चले गए तथा घर वाले बचे तो विदाई के पहले ससुर गोविंद राम तथा पति भूपेंद्र साहू एवं देवर रविकांत आपस में बात कर युवती के पिता को बुलाए तथा उसे अलग बात करने लगे। जिसमें दहेज में कार व पांच लाख रूपए की मांग की गई। जिस पर पिता ने यह सब नहीं दे पाने बात कहते वर पक्ष के हाथ पैर जोडऩे लगा। लेकिन वर पक्ष इस पर ही अड़ा रहा। वधु पक्ष के समझाने के बाद जैसे तैसे विदाई की रस्म अदा कर बहू को भानुप्रतापपुर लाया गया। शादी के तीसरे दिन पूजा के दौरान सास ललिता साहू बहू के कमरे में पहुंची और जेवरों असली है की नकली इसकी जानकारी लेने लगी। इसके साथ ही अपने बेटे के लिए दो तोले का चैन व एक ब्रेसलेट पिता से मंगवाने की बात कही। शादी के बाद से पति अश£ील हरकत करने लगा। मोबाइल में गंदी फिल्में व फोटो दिखा उसी तरह संबंध बनाने दबाव बनाता था। जिससे वह बीमार हो गई। पुलिस ने मामले में पति भूपेंद्र साहू, ससुर गोविंद राम साहू, सास ललिता साहू तथा देवर रविकांत साहू के खिलाफ दहेज प्रताडऩा प्रतिषेध अधिनियम के अपराध पंजीबद्ध किया है। पत्नी को पति ने एक मोबाइल दिया था जिसमें एक सिम उसके पति के नाम का था। उसकी आईडी में एक नंबर पति का भी सेट था। जिससे पति पासवर्ड की जानकारी जुटा लिया था। इसी के माध्यम से पति पत्नी का मोबाइल को हैक कर उसका लोकेशन व मोबाइल से संबंधित सभी गतिविधियां की जानकारी जुटाता था। वाट्सएप चैटिंग को भी इसी माध्यम से हैक कर उस पर नजर रखता था।

शादी से इंकार किया तो पति ने मांगी थी माफी
युवती की सगाई दिसंबर 2018 को हुई थी। युवती एक सरकारी दफ्तर में पदस्थ थी। जहां उसका होने वाला पति पहुंच उसका मोबाइल अपने पास रख लेता था। सगाई के बाद चरित्र शंका करते कई तरह के आरोप लगाने लगा। इस तरह की बात होने पर युवती ने इसकी जानकारी दी अपने परिवार को दी। जिसके बाद युवती के घर में सामाजिक बैठक हुई। युवक के घर के लोग भी पहुंचे। लड़की के घर वाले शादी करने से इंकार कर दिया तो भूपेंद्र ने गलती मानते हुए माफी मांग रिश्ता नहीं तोडऩे की बात लड़की के परिवार से की।

