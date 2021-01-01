पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:चाइल्ड और एनेस्थिसिया विशेषज्ञ अभ्यर्थी डॉक्टर नहीं आए

कांकेर2 घंटे पहले
  • जिला अस्पताल में सेवा देने में विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों की रुचि नहीं, एमडी मेडिसिन पद के लिए सिर्फ दो अभ्यर्थी ही पहुंचे

जिला अस्पताल में बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं देने जिला प्रशासन ने खाली पड़े स्पेशलिस्ट डाक्टरों के पदों को भरने आवेदन बुलाया था। इसके लिए शुक्रवार को इंटरव्यू रखा गया था। इसमें जिला अस्पताल के 6 तथा भानुप्रतापपुर सामुदायिक अस्पताल के 1 पद के खिलाफ कुल 6 स्पेशलिस्ट डाक्टर ही इंटरव्यू में पहुंचे। इसमें भी एमडी मेडिसिन पद के लिए दो अभ्यर्थी पहुंचे थे तो चाइल्ड व एनेस्थिसिया के लिए एक भी अभ्यर्थी नहीं आए। इंटरव्यू के लिए पद के अनुरूप जिस अनुपात में स्पेशलिस्ट डाक्टर पहुंचे थे उससे आवेदकों के बीच कोई कोई प्रतिस्पर्धा तो नहीं है। लेकिन सेवा की शर्ते व मिलने वाले मानदेय को देख इन स्पेशलिस्ट डाक्टरों के चयन के बाद आगे भी नियमित सेवा देने को लेकर सवाल उठने लगे हैं। क्योंकि इंटरव्यू में शामिल हुए एक स्पेशलिस्ट डाक्टर ने अधिक मानदेय में काम करने की मांग कमेटी के सामने रख दी। दूसरी ओर आकर्षक पैकेज देने के बाद भी इंटरव्यू में गिनती के ही अभ्यर्थियों का पहुंचना भी सवाल खड़ा कर रहा है। जिला अस्पताल जिला अस्पताल में एमडी मेडिसिन के लिए रायपुर के डा मनीष अग्रवाल व डा विकास जैन, स्पेशलिस्ट सर्जन के लिए जांजगीर चांपा से विरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह, गायनेकोलाजिस्ट के लिए भानुप्रतापपुर से सोनम कुंजाम, चेस्ट एंड टीबी के लिए कांकेर से विकास कुमार तथा रेडियोलाजिस्ट के लिए कांकेर से मनीष साहू ने इंटरव्यू दिया। हालांकि कम अभ्यर्थी होने के बाद भी इंटरव्यू के बाद चयन सूची जारी नहीं की गई है। इसे पूरी तरह गोपनीय रखा गया है। जिला अस्पताल के चाइल्ड स्पेशलिस्ट व भानुप्रतापपुर में एनेस्थिसिया स्पेशलिस्ट के लिए एक भी अभ्यर्थी इंटरव्यू में नहीं पहुंचे।

सरकारी न समझें यहां प्राइवेट जैसा होगा काम
जिला अस्पताल के सीएस ऑफिस में आयोजित इंटरव्यू में चयनकर्ता की टीम में सीएमएचओ जेएल उइके, सीएस डा आरसी ठाकुर, डा डीके रामटेके तथा डा केके शोरी ने अभ्यर्थी स्पेशलिस्ट डाक्टरों की योग्यता व उनके अनुभव को जांचा परखा। तरह तरह के सवाल किए गए। इसके साथ ही सवाल जवाब के दौरान ही सभी अभ्यर्थियों को यह बता दिया गया कि यह सरकारी अस्पताल जरूर है लेकिन इसे सरकारी अस्पताल न समझें। यहां प्राइवेट अस्पताल जैसा ही काम होगा और मरीजों को सुविधा देनी होगी। यहां ड्यूटी के बाद भी 7 दिन 24 घंटे आपात काल में ड्यूटी देने तैयार रहना होगा।

शीघ्र जारी होगी चयन सूची : सीएमएचओ
सीएमएचओ जेएल उइके ने कहा स्पेशल प्रोफेशन होने के कारण इन पदों के लिए कम ही आवेदन आते हैं। जो आए हैं उन्हें अच्छी तरह जांचा परखा गया है। जल्द ही चयन सूची जारी कर दी जाएगी। जो पद रिक्त है उनमें भर्ती की कोशिश की जाएगी।

