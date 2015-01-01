पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:बस-मालवाहक में टक्कर, ड्राइवर-हेल्पर की मौत, बस चालक और कंडक्टर फरार

कांकेर44 मिनट पहले
  • चारामा के पास शुक्रवार दोपहर की घटना, तेज थी बस की रफ्तार, मालवाहक के परखच्चे उड़े

चारामा के निकट नेशनल हाईवे पर यात्री बस व माल वाहक (छोटा हाथी) में हुए भीषण टक्कर में छोटा हाथी के चालक व कंडेक्टर की मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद बस चालक मौके से फरार हो गया। इसके साथ ही बस का कंडेक्टर, खल्लासी के अलावा बस पर सवार यात्री भी चल गए। हालांकि कुछ यात्रियों को हल्की चोट आने की बात कही जा रही है। इनमें से कोई भी निकट के अस्पताल नहीं पहुंचे। पुलिस चालक की खोजबीन कर रही है। रायपुर से जगदलपुर जा रही कांकेर रोडवेज की बस क्रमांक सीजी 19 एफ 2700 ने चारामा से सवारी लेकर निकलने के बाद बाबूकोहका के निकट दोपहर 1.30 बजे विपरीत दिशा से आ रहे छोटा हाथी को टक्कर मार दी। बस की स्पीड का अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि टक्कर के बाद छोटा हाथी के परखच्चे उड़ गए। उसमें सवार ड्रायवर व कंडेक्टर बाहर फेंका गए। इसमें एक बस के पहिये में आ गया और उससे घिसटते हुए काफी दूर तक चला गया जिससे उसके दोनों पैर टूट गए थे तथा हाथ कट कर अलग फेका गया था। जिसे संजीवनी वाहन ने तत्काल इलाज के लिए चारामा अस्पताल पहुंचाया जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। जबकि छोटा हाथी में सवार दूसरा व्यक्ति टक्कर के बाद बाहर फेंका गया था जिसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। टक्कर के बाद बस भी सड़क के एक ओर जाकर झाड़ियों में रूक गई। बस के सामने का हिस्सा क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया।

दोनों मृतक हैं भिलाई के निवासी
टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि छोटा हाथी बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो कर पलट गया। उसके सामने के हिस्से में सिर्फ ड्रायवर व कंडेक्टर के सीट ही दिख रहे थे। इंजन व अन्य हिस्सा गायब हो गया। पिछला हिस्सा भी पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। जिससे उसे पहचनना मुश्किल हो गया था। छोटा हाथी क्रमंाक सीजी 04 एमएल 3290 से उसके टाटा एस वाहन होने व उसके मालिक का पता चला। मालिक पुरनचंद देवांगन बताया गया है। जिसके अनुसार वाहन में तबल दास व बिट्टू देशलहरा दोनों निवासी चरोदा भिलाई सवार थे। जो केशकाल में सामान छोड़ वापस भिलाई लौट रहे थे।

बेलगाम स्पीड से ढाई माह में हुई 8 मौत
धमतरी से कांकेर के बीच लगातार हादसे हो रहे हैं। इसमें मुख्य वजह हाई स्पीड रही। 25 अगस्त को चारामा के निकट ही तेज रफ्तार बोलेरो ने बाइक सवारों को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया था। इसमें दहगहन की दो छात्राओं की मौत हो गई थी। 27 अगस्त को मरकाटोला घाट में ट्रक व पिक-अप में हुई टक्कर में चालक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया था। जबकि ट्रक की स्पीड काफी होने के कारण उसके सामने के दोनों पहिये अलग होकर फेंका गए थे। 11 अक्टूबर को टोल प्लाजा के पास तेज रफ्तार कार ट्रक के पीछे जा घुसी थी इसमें चारामा के पिता पुत्र की मौत हो गई थी। इसी दिन रतेसरा के पास तेज रफ्तार बाइक खड़ी ट्रक से टकरा गई थी। युवक की मौत हो गई थी। 25 अक्टूबर के आतुरगांव के निकट एक कार ब्रेकर से उड़ कर 20 फीट ऊपर पेड़ से टकराई थी। बालोद झलमला के युवक की मौत हो गई थी। 13 नवंबर को बाबूकोहका के पास हुए हादसे में दो की मौत हो गई।

