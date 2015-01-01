पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:पार्षद ने कराया बोर, लोगों ने बिछाई पाइपलाइन

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
  • राजापारा वार्ड में मासिक शुल्क जमा कर रही समिति ने नियुक्त किया आॅपरेटर और दूर हो गई परेशानी

शहर के राजापारा में पहाड़ी से सटे तथा नदी तट से लगे क्षेत्र में पानी की भीषण समस्या थी। वार्ड की पुरी राजनीति यहां के पेयजल समस्या के आसपास ही घुमती रहती थी। चुनाव में यही समस्या मुद्दा बनी। आंदोलन हुए लेकिन समस्या का समाधान नहीं हो पा रहा था। पार्षद ने परेशान परिवारों की बैठक बुलाई। अपने निधि से बोर कराया। लोगों से कहा अपने खर्च पर पाईप लाईन बिछवाएं। इन्ही परिवारों की समिति बना दी जो हर महीने पालिका को दिया जाने वाला शुल्क कनेक्शनधारियों से वसूलती हैं। इसी पैसे से आपरेटर रखा गया जो सुबह शाम पानी चालू तथा बंद करता है। बाकी पैसे जमा किए जा रहे हैं जिससे पाईप लाईन का मेंटेनेंस होता रहेगा। लोगों के इस सम्मिलित प्रयास से सालों पुरानी पानी की समस्या का समाधान हो गया। अब यही प्रयास राजापारा के अन्य हिस्सों में भी शुरू हो गए हैं। राजापारा वार्ड में पहाड़ी से सटे क्षेत्र में पानी की समस्या बेहद गंभीर थी। एकमात्र बोर था जिसमें पानी काफी कम आता था। दो सार्वजनिक नल थे जिसमें पानी बहुत कम आता था उसका ही सहारा था। राजापारा वार्ड चुनाव में यही समस्या प्रमुख मुद्दा था। फरवरी माह में पार्षद आनंद चौरसिया ने अपनी निधि से बोर कराया जिसमें भरपूर पानी है। पार्षद ने प्रभावित परिवारों की बैठक बुलाई तथा प्रस्ताव रखा की पाईप लाईन बिछाने में जो खर्च आएगा उसे सभी परिवार वाले मिलकर वहन करें। एेसे भी परिवार को नगर पालिका को कनेक्शन लेने 2 से 3 हजार रुपए भुगतान करना होता है। लगभग इतना ही भुगतान प्रत्येक परिवार को पाईप लाईन बिछाने करना पड़ रहा था जिसके चलते वे सहर्ष तैयार हो गए। प्रभावित 31 परिवारों के घरों तक पाईप लाईन बिछाई गई। वार्ड के एक बेरोजगार युवक दिनेश चौहान को 1500 रुपए मासिक मानदेय पर आपरेटर रखा गया जो सुबह शाम एक एक घंटा आकर बोर चालू कर पानी प्रदान करता है। यहां एक सायरन भी लगाया गया है जो पानी चालू होते साथ बजता है ताकी परिवार वालों को सूचना मिल सके की पानी आना शुरू हो चुका है।

वार्ड के अन्य हिस्सों में भी हो रहा अनुकरण
यहां मिली सफलता के बाद वार्ड के अन्य हिस्सों में भी इसका अनुकरण किया जा रहा है। यादव गली में एक पुराना बोर था जिसमें पार्षद आनंद चौरसिया ने अपने खर्च से मोटर पंप लगवाया। लोगों ने स्वयं आगे आकर अपने घरों तक पाईप लाईन बिछवाई। वार्ड के बेरोजगार नरेश यादव को आपरेटर नियुक्त किया। और यहां के 20 परिवारों की पानी की समस्या का समाधान हो गया। यहां भी समिति गठित कर हर माह शुल्क वसूल किया जाएगा जो आपरेटर का मानदेय तथा पाईप लाईन मेनटेनेंस कार्य करेगी।

