अनोखा तरीका:3 मांगों को लेकर परिजनों को बिना बताए जगदलपुर से 300 किमी दूर रायपुर पदयात्रा पर निकले पार्षद

कांकेर2 घंटे पहले
जगदलपुर के भाजपा पार्षद तीन सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर रायपुर तक पदयात्रा पर निकले। कांकेर पहुंचने पर भाजपाइयों ने पार्षद का स्वागत किया। भास्कर से चर्चा करते पार्षद धनसिंह नायक ने कहा वे अपने परिजनों को बिना बताए 300 पदयात्रा पर निकल गए क्योंकि अगर वे बताते तो परिजन उन्हें जाने ही नहीं देते। यह भी कहा लंबे समय से वे तीनों मांगों को पूरा करने प्रयास कर रहे थे। मांगे पूरी नहीं हुई तो मजबूरी में पदयात्रा में निकलना पड़ा।
जगदलपुर जवाहर वार्ड क्रमांक 24 पार्षद धनसिंह नायक 25 अक्टूबर से पदयात्रा पर अकेले रायपुर के लिए रवाना हो गए। चौथे दिन 150 किमी का सफर पुरा कर कांकेर पहुंचे जहां भाजपाइयों ने स्वागत किया तथा भोजन का प्रबंध किया था।
तीन मांगे हैं- शासकीय कर्मचारियों को 1 जुलाई 2019 से लंबित 9 प्रतिशत महंगाई भत्ता, सातवें वेतनमान का एरियर्स तथा वार्षिक वेतन वृद्धि दी जाए। दूसरी मांग है नगर निगम जगदलपुर के जवाहर वार्ड की भूमि बंदोबस्तीकरण करते नजूल भूमि पर निवासरत लोगो को पट्टा प्रदान किया जाए। तीसरी मांग है नगरपालिका निगम जगदलपुर में वर्ष 1996 के बाद से कार्यरत समस्त दैनिक वेतन भोगी कर्मचारियों को नियमित किया जाए।

रास्ते में लोगाें ने गाड़ी में बिठाने का किया प्रयास, नहीं माने
धनसिंह नायक ने कहा जब से कांग्रेस सरकार आई है तब से व्यवस्था गड़बड़ा गई है। जगदलपुर शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था ठप्प है। रास्ते में काफी लोगों ने वाहन में बैठाने प्रयास किया लेकिन वे किसी के वाहन में नहीं बैठे। इतनी दूर चलने के बाद भी पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हैं। कांकेर में नायक का स्वागत भाजपा शहर मंडल अध्यक्ष दीपक खटवानी, महामंत्री गिरधर यादव, विवेक पर्ते, दिलीप जायसवाल, योगेश साहू, मनीष जैन ने किया। 28 अक्टूबर की रात कांकेर शहर में विश्राम करने के बाद 29 अक्टूबर की सुबह रायपुर के लिए रवाना हो गए।

