पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अव्यवस्था:पोस्ट कोविड सपोर्ट टेस्ट के लिए सीटी स्कैन, ब्लड टेस्ट तक की सुविधा नहीं

कांकेर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना को हराने वाले 20% लोगों में अब दिख रहीं दूसरी बीमारियां

कोरोना संक्रमित 20 प्रतिशत मरीजों में ठीक होने के कुछ दिनों बाद भी अलग तरह के डिसऑर्डर दिख रहे हैं। भास्कर ने चर्चा की तो प्राय: मरीजों में खून गाढ़ा होना, अनिद्रा, एंजाईटी, शारीरिक कमजोरी, सांस फूलना, डिप्रेशन आदि की शिकायतें देखने को मिल रही हैं। हालांकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग दावा कर रहा है की ऐसे मरीजों का स्थानीय स्तर पर इलाज हो सकता है लेकिन भास्कर ने पड़ताल की तो पता चला कांकेर में ऐसे मरीजों के इलाज के लिए होने वाले पोस्ट कोविड सपोर्ट टेस्ट सीटी स्कैन और ब्लड टेस्ट तक की सुविधा नहीं है। ऐसे में मरीजों को इन टेस्ट तथा इलाज के लिए रायपुर या धमतरी जाना पड़ रहा है जहां निजी अस्पतालों के भारी बिलों से मरीजों की मुसीबत और बढ़ जाती है। कांकेर जिले में अब तक 4437 कोरोना संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं जिनमें से 3826 ठीक भी हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 20 प्रतिशत मरीजों में ठीक होने के कुछ दिनों बाद अलग तरह के डिसऑर्डर नजर आने लगे हैं। भास्कर ने पड़ताल की तो प्राय: मरीज इन्हें कोरोना का दुष्प्रभाव मानते इलाज ही नहीं करा रहे हैं। इससे समस्या बढ़ सकती है।

ऐसे मरीज करा सकते हैं इलाज
कोविड अस्पताल के प्रभारी डाॅ. लोकेश देव ने कहा कोरोना से स्वस्थ होने के बाद ऐसे मरीज जिन्हें पहले से भी गंभीर बीमारी होती है उन्हें ठीक होने में समय लगता है। ऐसे मरीज अस्पताल पहुंच डाक्टरों से परामर्श लेकर इलाज करा सकते हैं। फिलहाल कांकेर में पोस्ट कोविड मरीजों के लिए अलग से कोई ओपीडी या व्यवस्था नहीं है। कोरोना से ठीक होने के बाद अगले 10 से 15 दिन आराम करना जरूरी होता है।

ये मिल रही सलाह : मरीजों को डाॅक्टर पोस्ट कोविड सपोर्ट टेस्ट के तहत होने वाले चेस्ट का सीटी स्कैन और ब्लड टेस्ट मेें सीआरपी, डी डाईमर, फेरिटिन, आईएल 6 और सीबीसी कराने की सलाह दे रहे हंै। इस प्रकार के टेस्ट कांकेर में नहीं होते जिसके चलते अस्पताल पहुंचने वाले मरीजों में से भी आधे तो टेस्ट ही नहीं कराते हैं।

देर से जांच और इलाज खतरनाक
एमडी डा राजीव जायसवाल के अनुसार कोरोना संक्रमण होते ही तत्काल इलाज शुरू करना जरूरी होता है। शुरू के पांच दिन अहम होते हैं। ऐसे मरीज जो कोरोना संक्रमित हो जाते हैं लेकिन जांच विलंब से कराते हैं उनका इलाज भी देरी से शुरू होता है। ऐसे मरीजों में कोरोना ठीक होने के बाद भी डिसऑर्डर देखने को मिल रहे हैं। कोरोना से ठीक होने के बाद होने वाले डिसऑर्डर का इलाज जरूरी है नहीं तो यह खतरनाक रूप ले सकता है।

पोस्ट कोविड मरीज यहां करें संपर्क : मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डा जेएल उईके ने कहा पोस्ट कोविड मरीजों में डिसऑर्डर देखने को मिल रहे हैं। इस तरह के मरीजों को जिला अस्पताल कांकेर पहुंच डा लोकेश देव तथा डा डीके रामटेके से परामर्श लेकर इलाज कराना चाहिए।

पेट में जलन और बेचैनी की शिकायत
कलेक्टोरेट में पदस्थ 56 वर्षीय शासकीय कर्मचारी का कहना है कोरोना ठीक हुए 25 दिन से ज्यादा हो चुके हैं लेकिन अभी भी पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ महसूस नहीं कर रहे हंै। अभी भी पेट में जलन, अनिद्रा के साथ बेचैनी लगती है। जिला अस्पताल में पोस्ट कोविड उपचार को लेकर कोई सुविधा नहीं है। कुछ दिनों में आराम नहीं मिला तो बाहर जाकर इलाज कराना पड़ेगा।

ठीक होने के बाद अनिद्रा की शिकायत
सुभाषवार्ड के पूर्व पार्षद दीपक खटवानी ने कहा कोरोना तो ठीक हो चुका है लेकिन उसके बाद से अनिद्रा की शिकायत बनी हुई है। पहले रात 10 से 11 बजे तक नींद आ जाती थी लेकिन अब देर रात नींद नहीं आती है। इससे परेशान हंै। कांकेर अस्पताल में पोस्ट कोविड मरीजों के उपचार के लिए कोई प्रबंध या परामर्श केंद्र नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें