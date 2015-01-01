पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:असाइनमेंट पोस्ट करने के बावजूद जारी नतीजों में बता दिया अनुपस्थित, काॅलेज पहुंच रहे छात्र

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना की वजह से इस वर्ष कालेज परीक्षाएं असाइनमेंट पद्घति से ली गई थी। कांकेर पीजी कालेज के छात्रों ने भी असाइनमेंट जमा किया था। 8 नवंबर को परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित किया गया। इसमें असाइनमेंट भेजने के बावजूद बीएससी के कुछ छात्रों को परीक्षा में अनुपस्थित बता दिया गया। ऐसे छात्र अब शिकायत लेकर कालेज पहुंच रहे हैं तथा लिखित आवेदन भी दे रहे हैं। कालेज प्रबंधन का मानना है छात्रों की शिकायत के आधार जांच कराई जा रही है लेकिन प्रथम दृष्टया इसमें छात्रों की भी गलती हो सकती है क्योंकि उन्होंने असाइनमेंट में तिथी के अनुसार जिस विषय के उत्तर लिखने थे उसकी जगह दूसरे विषय के उत्तर लिख दिए हैं। फिलहाल जांच के बाद ही स्थिति स्पष्ट हो पाएगी। इस वर्ष कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण कालेज परीक्षाएं नहीं हो पाई। छात्रों की परीक्षाएं असाइनमेंट पद्घति से हुई। इसमें छात्रों द्वारा दिए मोबाइल नंबरों पर जानकारी तथा पासवर्ड भेजे गए जिसके आधार पर छात्रों ने तय तिथी को प्रश्नपत्र डाउनलोड कराए। घरों पर ही छात्रों को उत्तर लिखकर दो दिनों में पोस्टऑफिस के माध्यम से कालेज को प्रेषित करना था। छात्रों ने ऐसा किया भी। इसके बावजूद पीजी कालेज में बीएसएसी के कुछ छात्रों को परीक्षा परिणाम में अनुपस्थित बता दिया गया। इसे लेकर छात्र परेशान हो रहे हैं तथा शिकायत करने कालेज पहुंच रहे हैं।

शिकायत के आधार कराई जा रही जांच
कांकेर पीजी कालेज प्रभारी प्राचार्य डा केआर धु्रव ने कहा आज बीएससी फायनल के तीन छात्रों की शिकायत मिली है। इन छात्रों के अलावा और भी कुछ छात्रों को असाइनमेंट जमा करने के बावजूद अनुपस्थित बताया गया है। कुछ मामलों में छात्रों ने भी हड़बड़ी में गड़बड़ी की है। तय तिथि को असाइनमेंट में जो प्रश्न पत्र का उत्तर लिखना था उसकी जगह दूसरे विषय का उत्तर लिख दिया है। जांच कराई जा रही है जिसके बाद सुधार कराया जाएगा।

