पार्किंग नहीं:अव्यवस्थित नया बाजार, गाड़ी सहित बाजार में घुस रहे लोग, सड़क जाम

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो बाजार होने के बावजूद न तो डेली मार्केट की व्यवस्था में हुआ सुधार और नया बाजार में भी दिखने लगी है अव्यवस्था

शहर का साप्ताहिक बाजार पहले डेली मार्केट में लगता था जो बेहद छोटा पड़ता था। इसके चलते नया बसस्टेंड के पीछे नया बाजार बनाया गया। पिछले 6 महीनों से यहां रविवार तथा बुधवार को साप्ताहिक बाजार नियमित रूप से लगने लगा है। नया बाजार भी छोटा पड़ता है जिसके चलते बसस्टेंड के बड़े से भाग में भी लोग सब्जी पसरा लगा लेते हैं। सबसे बड़ी समस्या यहां पार्किंग को लेकर है। बाजार में पार्किंग के प्रबंध नहीं होने से सब्जी खरीदने वाले या तो अपने वाहन सहित बाजार में घुस जाते हैं या बसस्टेंड के बसों के आने जाने के मार्ग में अपने वाहनों को पार्क करते हैं जिससे यहां अव्यवस्था फैल रही है तथा विवाद हो रहा है। शहर का साप्ताहिक बाजार बुधवार तथा रविवार को लगने की परंपरा है। पहले साप्ताहिक बाजार डेली मार्केट में लगता था जो समय के साथ बेहद छोटा पडऩे लगा था। इस समस्या के निदान के लिए पालिका ने दस सालों पहले नया बसस्टेंड के पीछे नया बाजार बनाया। बनने के बाद लंबे समय तक नया बाजार खाली पड़ा रहा क्योंकि सब्जी व्यापारी यहां आने के लिए तैयार ही नहीं थे। दो से तीन बार प्रयास भी हुए लेकिन कुछ दिन यहां बाजार लगने के बाद फिर सब्जी व्यापारी डेली मार्केट में बैठने लगते थे।

जो वाहन बाजार में नहीं घुसते उन्हें बस स्टैंड के प्रवेश मार्ग में ही पार्क कर देते हैं लोग
सब्जी खरीदी करने पहुंचे नीरज शर्मा, विजय साहू, मन्ना ठाकुर ने कहा नया बाजार में लोग वाहन चलाते हुए घुस रहे हैं। इससे बाजार में अव्यवस्था फैल रही है और दुर्घटना का खतरा भी बना रहता है। साप्ताहिक बाजार के दिन नया बस स्टैंड में कोई ट्रैफिक पुलिस तैनात नहीं होता। जो वाहनों सहित बाजार में नहीं घुसते वे अपने वाहनों को बसस्टेंड के प्रवेश मार्ग में पार्क कर देते हैं। इसी मार्ग से बसस्टैंड में वाहनों का प्रवेश होता है। सड़क पर वाहनों को पार्क करने से बसों को आने जाने में बहुत परेशानी होती है।

कोरोना गाइडलाइन का नहीं हो रहा पालन
लाकडाऊन के दौरान नया बाजार में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए सब्जी दुकानों तथा पसरों के सामने एक एक मीटर की दूरी पर गोल घेरे बनाए गए थे। इन्ही घेरों में लाईन लगाकर सब्जी खरीदने का नियम था। कुछ दिनों तक इसका पालन हुआ लेकिन अब तो हालत ये है की सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग तो बाजार में धक्का मुक्की की स्थिति बनी रहती है।

पार्किंग के लिए उचित जगह तलाशी जा रही
नगरपालिका सीएमओ दिनेश यादव ने कहा नया बाजार में वाहन पार्किंग के लिए उचित जगह तलाशी जा रही है। लोगो को वाहन सहित बाजार के अंदर नहीं जाना चाहिए। नया बाजार के साथ डेली मार्केट में भी वाहनो सहित प्रवेश करने वालों पर नजर रखने ट्रैफिक पुलिस को कहा गया है।

