समस्या:पुल न होने से नाले के इस पार कर दिया बोर, अब भी पानी की किल्लत

नकुलनार2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीण बोले- पुलिया नहीं बन जाती, तब तक नहीं मिल पाएगी सुविधा

पखनाचूहा ग्राम पंचायत के पटेलपारा के 40 परिवार के लोग सालों से पीने की पानी की समस्या से जूझ रहें हैं। ग्रामीणों द्वारा सालों से गांव में पानी की समस्या को लेकर कई बार गुहार लगा चुके हैं लेकिन पीएचई विभाग पटेलपारा तक नहीं पहुंच पा रहा है। 4 महीने पहले पटेलपारा के लिए हैंडपंप लगाने की स्वीकृति मिली थी लेकिन गांव तक बोर खनन गाड़ी नहीं पहुंच पाई तो विभाग ने पटेलपारा से 1 किलोमीटर दूर नाले के इसी पार कुंजामपार में बोर खोदकर हैंडपंप लगाकर पीएचई विभाग ने अपनी पीठ थपथपा ली थी। कुंजामपारा के हैंडपंप से पटेलपारा के लोगों को कोई सुविधा नहीं मिल रही है। एक किलोमीटर की दूरी और बीच में नाला है जिसमें पुलिया भी नहीं है। पटेलपारा के जोगा, बमन, देवा, मंगली, सरिता ने बताया कि साल के बारहों महीना झिरिया का पानी पीते हैं। गर्मी में गाड़ी बोर खनन के लिए पटेलपारा तक पहुंच सकती है तब पीएचई विभाग ध्यान नहीं देता। पुलिया की मांग कई बार कर चुके हैं पर कोई सुनवाई नहीं होती। पुलिया, सड़क नहीं होने से पटेलपारा में कोई भी विकास कार्य नहीं हो पाते। ग्रामीणों ने बताया पटेलपारा के नाले में पुलिया बन जाने से पटेलपारा सहित कानकीपारा के 100 परिवारों को भी राहत मिलेगी। जनपद के सीईओ गौतम गहिर ने कहा कि पटेलपारा जाने के रास्ते में पुलिया की स्वीकृति जल्द मिल जाएगी, प्रस्ताव भेज दिया गया है। पुलिया नहीं होने से बोर खनन पटेलपारा में नहीं हो पा रहा है। पुलिया बनते ही समस्या का समाधान हो जाएगा।

