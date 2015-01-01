पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आतंक:एक महीने बाद दो नवजाताें के साथ लौटा हाथी दल, डिलीवरी से वन विभाग में खुशी

कांकेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हाथियों के दल ने चारामा के रतेडीह जंगल में डाला डेरा

शहरी इलाके में जहां भालुओं ने दहशत फैला रखी है, वहीं ग्रामीण इलाकों में हाथियों का दल फसल को नुकसान पहुंचा आतंक मचा रहा है। एक माह बाद फिर से चंदा हाथी ने दल चारामा के रतेडीह जंगल पहुंच डेरा डाला। हाथी भले ही इलाके के किसानों के लिए मुसीबत बनते जा रहे हैं लेकिन वन विभाग के लिए यह खुशखबरी है कि चंदा हाथी के दल में दो नए करभ अर्थात नवजात शावक दिखे हैं। हाथियों का दल गुरूवार शाम तक रतेडीह जंगल में आराम कर रहा था। हाथियों का दल जहां मौजूद है उससे संभावना जताई जा रही है कि वह वापसी कर रहा है क्योंकि एक माह पूर्व इसी रास्ते से दल चारामा होते बालोद जिले के जंगल पहुंचा था। चारामा पुरी रेंज के रतेडीह इलाके में बुधवार सुबह हाथियों के दल को देखा गया। बताया जा रहा है बालोद जिले के डौंडी इलाके से हाथियों का दल मंगलवार से आगे बढऩे लगा था जो मंगलवार रात में चारामा इलाके के जंगलों में दाखिल हो गया। पिछले दो दिन से हाथियों का दल रतेडीह इलाके में ही दिख रहा है। इन दो दिनों में यहां के खेतों मे जमकर उत्पात मचाते धान की फसल को नुकसान पहुंचा रहा है।

दो नवजात शिशुओं को जन्म दिया
झुंड में दो नवजात शिशु को भी देखा गया है। संभावना है डौंडी इलाके के जंगल में भ्रमण के दौरान मादा हाथी ने यहां दो नवजात शिशुओं को जन्म दिया है। इसके चलते ही वे एक माह तक उसी इलाके के जंगल में जमे रहे। हालांकि यह स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है कि दोनों नवजात एक ही मादा हाथी के हैं या अलग अलग हाथी के। 23 सितंबर को चंदा हाथी दल ने धमतरी से कांकेर जिले के जंगलों में प्रवेश किया था। इसके बाद काफी दिनों तक नरहरपुर विकासखंड में भ्रमण करते चारामा के ग्राम हल्बा होते भिरौद इलाके में पहुंचा था।

शहर में भालू के बाद तेंदुआ भी बना मुसीबत
इधर कांकेर शहर में लगातार भालुओं के देखे जाने के बाद बीते शाम गढिय़ा पहाड़ में तेंदुआ के देखा गया है। बताया जा रहा है उक्त तेंदुआ इसके पहले भी गढिय़ा पहाड़ के नीचे राजापारा में दिखा था। पूर्व में उसने यहां मवेशियों को भी अपना निशाना बनाया था।

नवजात शावक की ली जा रही जानकारी
चारामा वन परिक्षेत्र अधिकारी सियाराम सिंग ने बताया हाथियों का दल पिछले दो दिन से रतेडिह इलाके में मौजूद है। उसकी सुरक्षा के लिए अमला वहां लगातार तैनात है। दल में हाथी के दो नए शावकों देखा गया है। जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। उनकी डिलेवरी डौंडी के जंगल में हुई है।

वापसी वाले रास्ते में चेतावनी व मुनादी
रतेडीह में वन अमला पूरे समय से तैनात है। रात में हाथी गांव की ओर न आए इसके लिए जगह जगह आग व अलाव जलाए गए थे। इलाके में सतर्क रहने मुनादी करा दी गई है। वन विभाग ने ग्रामीणों को खेत व जिस ओर हाथी है उस ओर नहीं जाने चेतावनी दी है क्योंकि हाथी कभी भी आक्रमक हो सकते हैं। संभावना है जिस रास्ते से हाथी आए हैं उसी रास्ते से वापस जाएंगे। इसे देखते उन सभी इलाकों में सूचना भेजी गई है। वर्तमान में हाथी नेशनल हाईवे से करीब 12 किमी दूर हैं जो कभी भी हाईवे पार कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें